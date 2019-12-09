The pet industry has grown vastly in the past 10 years. With 67% of U.S. households owning pets and over 42% in Canada, we have seen significant growth. With the growth of pet ownership, the amount of dollars spent on our pets has also risen more than 55%.
Much of the success of this industry has been from the ongoing trend of people increasingly treating their pets as full-fledged family members. In addition, product innovation has played a large part in making lives, and our pets live more comfortable and healthier.
Pet Business Magazine has honoured the best and brightest products launched in the pet care category with its annual Industry Recognition Awards.
The Pet Business editors selected the winners after searching the for the most exciting and functional products on the market, in addition to the best-in-class merchandising displays, packaging designs, websites, and charitable efforts as well as the industry trade shows and local pet stores.
We are excited to say that K9 CLEAN has won the Pet Business Industry Recognition Award within the DOG CLEANUP category for the ECO POOP SCOOP BAG.
The Eco Poop Scoop Bag is an innovatively designed way to pick up your dog's waste. The Eco Poop Bags have a built-in cardboard poop scoop handle that prevents the dog owner from having to touch your dog's waste. If you're one of those people that are queasy about this unpleasant but necessary task, you never have to feel that warm squishy poop through a bag or risk your fingers poking through with the built-in poop scoop!!
With a focus on sustainability, this poop bag is eco-friendly and compostable as it is made with 100% recycled paper from sustainable forests and doesn't contribute to plastic waste. Pet owners and businesses are searching for eco-friendly packaging and choices more than ever before.
On average, approximately 500 million plastic poop bags are used annually worldwide. K9 Cleans Eco Poop Scoop Bags are a great zero-plastic option to dispose of your pet's waste. Help make a difference and choose to reduce the single-use plastic bag pollution.
