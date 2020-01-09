A Kelowna bookseller is being honoured by B.C.’s book publishers.
Michael Neill, owner of Mosaic Books and TBM Bookmanager, will will receive the Gray Campbell Distinguished Service Award at a ceremony on Feb. 13.
The award is presented annually by the Association of Book Publishers of British Columbia to a person who has made a significant contribution to the book publishing industry in the province.
Neill has operated Mosaic Books with his wife, Michele, and their children, Trevor and Alicia, in downtown Kelowna since 1995.
He is also the founder and president of Bookmanager, which he started more than 30 years ago. It’s a software program used by more than 350 independent bookstores.
