Bernard Ave. will close to cars
Bernard Avenue in Kelowna promises to be quieter in volume, but livelier in pedestrian activity this summer.
Kelowna city council on Monday enthusiastically endorsed staff’s plan to ban vehicles from a five-block stretch of the main downtown street from late June through the Labour Day weekend.
“This is very exciting,” said Coun. Mohini Singh. “It’ll bring a lot of vibrancy to the downtown.”
The unprecedented months-long vehicle ban is intended to draw pedestrian activity to the downtown core, in hopes of helping businesses struggling with the impact of the pandemic.
Coun. Loyal Wooldridge said a pedestrian-only Bernard was one “really positive effect on our city that the pandemic has brought.”
As well as closing the street to cars and trucks, the city is making it easier for business owners, particularly restaurateurs, to create larger outdoor patios.
The Downtown Kelowna Association has endorsed the vehicle ban, although some individual merchants have expressed concern about the impact of the loss of more than 100 Bernard Avenue parking stalls.
Coun. Brad Sieben, while endorsing the vehicle ban, cautioned it shouldn’t be seen as a “silver bullet” for the financial struggles experienced by downtown restaurants. He noted, for example, that the patios and fully-pedestrianized street would not likely be too busy on a rainy, cool day like Monday.