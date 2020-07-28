Seven months have passed since the beginning of 2020 and it’s time to take another look at your plans so you can make whatever adjustments you need to finish the year on target.
Are profits what you expected them to be? If they are lower, what caused the dip in your bottom line and what can you do to reverse the trend?
If they are higher, what caused the increase, and how can you capitalize on the opportunity to focus on that as a strategy going forward?
Comparative reports support your ability to evaluate any changes you make and indicate trends even if no noticeable changes in sales, production or operations procedures have been introduced. Essential financial reports for better decision-making include month over month, month and year over year, and three-month/year rolling averages.
NOTE: There’s no need to write a full plan again, unless you are taking it to the bank. Just follow this quick check list to identify anything that may be off track, then fix it. Simple, right?
A WORKING CHECKLIST FOR YOUR BUSINESS PLAN REVIEW
This check list may take some time to set up if you aren’t already experiencing the benefits of an exceptional internal reporting system. Use your accounting software and some simple spreadsheets to track and create templated reports each month. Making these changes now will serve you well into the future.
And the longer you wait to set up a more effective tracking and reporting system, the more potential knowledge and profit you will be missing out on.
Here are a few suggestions:
Sales and profit margins by product line: If you are not tracking sales and cost of sales by product line, you are missing crucial information that could lead to exponential growth of your business. Remember Rule No. 1 for a successful business is to sell something for more than it costs you to make (and the bigger the margin, the better the bottom line). Accurate and timely information is what you’ll need for determining which product lines to focus on
Cost of sales:. Cost of sales by product includes discounts, sales rep fees and commissions plus wages, benefits, sub-contract fees and other related costs which can be applied directly to the manufacture and delivery of your products and services. Any costs related to the purchasing, storing and shipping of inventory, parts and finished product count, too.
The mostly commonly missed costs of sales I’ve seen in my 30-plus years as a business advisor are exchange rates, credit card and merchant processing fees, shipping costs (for inventory, parts and finished product) and the inclusion of wages and benefits directly applicable to the manufacture, assembly, packaging and shipping of products.
With a low Canadian dollar compared to the USD, exchange rates can make a significant difference in your calculations.
Overhead expenses: General wages and benefits are frequently the largest monthly overhead expense whether or not you sell anything, and must be seen as necessary to support the ability of sales and production to function efficiently and profitably. Rent, insurance, utilities, facilities management, equipment maintenance, credit card/bank fees and office supplies are some costs to review and negotiate regularly with suppliers. All it takes is a phone call and a request for a better price.
If the answer is “no,” you are no worse off, but if it is “yes,” you could reduce your cost on each item by 2, 5 or even 10%. That’s great compensation for a few phone calls every six or 12 months.
DELEGATION
Two things… First, delegating to those with specialist knowledge and abilities frees you up to do work that only you can and must do (working on the business, not in it) and frequently provides a measurable return on your investment in each of them.
Second, if your management reports do not provide you with the information you need to analyze your business, then it’s time to sit down with your accountant to get your books set up properly as management decision-making tools.
And tell your accountant I sent you. After all, a good accountant makes your job and my job easier.
Mary Lou Gutscher is a success mentor for entrepreneurs, author, and professional speaker who resides in Penticton.