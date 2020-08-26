Lyle and Kandise Miller, owner/operators of The Oliver Theatre, began looking for creative ways to bring people back to the movies.
With all the anticipated blockbusters on hold and only select interest in the old classics, the Millers became film’s answer to a wedding singer — they are taking requests.
“My wife and I were sitting around thinking, ‘we gotta do something.’ We have a mortgage, we have to pay some bills,” Lyle said in an interview.
For $100 and a minimum of 10 people, patrons may now rent the theatre and bring a DVD copy of their favourite movie to be watched on the big screen. The price of $10 per person includes a small drink and popcorn. Movies that exceed two hours may be subject to an additional fee.
“It’s gone pretty well,” Lyle said. “We are booking now into the middle of September. We get party groups... groups of ladies,
people with a common interest, kids’ shows, guy movies. The other night it was Pretty in Pink. A group of ladies had seen in on TV, never in a theatre. We also had a couple who had a special date night, renting the theatre and having it all to themselves.”
Titles have varied from “Magic Mike” to Cheech & Chong, but dinosaur films have been the most popular, perhaps because they look great on a large screen.
In non-COVID times, the theatre can seat 300, but the showings are limited to a maximum of 47 (plus three staff members). There’s plenty of room, Lyle said, for social distancing if audience members are “outside the bubble.”
For those who don't own DVDs, the town of Oliver still has its own old-fashioned video store and they encourage people to visit Sundance Video to select a title.
The Millers recommend booking early at: theolivertheatre@gmail.com.