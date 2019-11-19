Domestic passenger traffic at Kelowna’s airport has dipped, but the decline is less than that experienced at other Canadian airports.
While about two million people are expected to pass through YLW this year, passenger forecasts for 2043 range between 2.8 million and almost 4.5 million.
Despite the uncertainty associated with the long-term forecasts, the airport has plans for $220 million worth of upgrades by 2029. Much of the expansion costs will be covered by an increase in the passenger ticket tax, which was $15 last year but will rise to $25 in 2020.
Between 2015 and 2018, “YLW has significantly outpaced overall (airport) industry growth,” YLW manager Sam Samaddar says.
Years of double-digit increases in passenger traffic hit the brakes in 2019, however. Domestic passenger travel at YLW is down 1% so far this year, compared to an average decline of 2% at other Canadian airports.
And while passenger counts on trans-border flights out of other Canadian airports have risen 5% so far this year, the comparable increase at YLW has been just 1%.
A $60-million expansion of the YLW terminal will start next year and continue until 2023. The project will see a new departures lounge and a new pre-board screening area constructed in an expansion to the south of the existing terminal.
Eventually, the domestic and international arrivals will also be moved to the south of the existing terminal building in major new building projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.