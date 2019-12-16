The Minuteman Press franchise owner in Penticton is the first in B.C. to adopt the PrintReLeaf program to replenish the forests used in meeting customer needs.
The program tracks the volume of paper used by the local printing firm and, through an independent third party, determines the volume of forest timber required to make the paper. The program then plants a comparable number of trees at the local printer’s expense.
“We are pleased to be a leader in adopting this program which effectively reduces our environment footprint on behalf of our clients by matching our paper needs with the comparable volume of fibre in our forests,” said Andre Martin, owner of the Minuteman Press location in Penticton.
“All trees funded by this program will be planted in B.C. This is where we live and generate our livelihood, so it is appropriate that we replenish the wood stock in this province.”
The PrintReLeaf program is now operating in seven other countries, and B.C. is home to the first one in Canada.
Minuteman is located at 501 Dawson Ave. in Penticton.
