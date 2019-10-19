In five short years - although they likely seemed longer for the owners - Okanoggin Barbers expanded from 1,000 square feet to more than 3,800 feet.
As the barber shop and grooming service continues to grow, it has now branched into a complete line of men's wear as well as tuxedo rentals, the latter which is now an essential service with Grant King Men's Wear closing its doors.
This is the fifth expansion in five years for owners Peter Beauchamp and Bob McLean.
In addition to haircuts, they offer full men's grooming services.
The two celebrated the renovation and expansion with neighbours, friends and loyal customers, Saturday evening at its location at 254 Ellis Street. The black-tie event included beer and wine, appies and live music.
Okanoggin Barbers hires eight full-time staff and is credited with helping rejuvenate the Ellis Street neighbourhood.
The shop offers head-to-toe service and is believed to be unique in B.C.'s Interior.
