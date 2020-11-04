For the first time in nearly 30 years, the Penticton Lakeside Resort will be managed by someone other than David Prystay.
Elizabeth Cucnik was introduced to staff as the new general manager, taking over day-to-day operations from her stepfather.
Cucnik worked at the resort’s Barking Parrot as a hostess and server in her late teens. Years later, she worked at the hotel’s front desk and coordinated graphics for the Lakeside and its three sister hotels. For the past two years, she served as assistant GM under Prystay.
A history/politics graduate from the University of London, she also studied opera and voice performance at the University of British Columbia. Growing up she was a regular with Soundstage Productions, performing live theatre under the direction of her mother Lynne Leydier.
While studying in the UK, she had a part-time job at the Ritz in London and as a feature writer with Women in Home magazine.
“I’m really excited about this. It’s a large undertaking and some big shoes to fill, but I believe in what the family has created and particularly what my dad David has done over the course of his amazing career,” Cucnik said in an interview.
“I’m excited to take it into the future and there’s lots of things to do to bring youthful energy into the business — a different perspective and a different motion forward.”
Taking over in the midst of a pandemic is challenging, but strangely beneficial.
“With COVID, everyone had to become a little more creative and we were no different,” she said.
“It is a slower time, for me I’m not going from zero to 100. Our conventions have grounded to a halt.
“I’ve been able to slowly transition into this and learn the role from the grassroots up. At the same time, we’re climbing a large uphill battle, bringing the business back from the brink and fighting for an industry that’s barely surviving. As a team, we all need to be creative and collectively make this work.”
She praises the resort’s staff, noting some have worked there for 40 years. There are second and third generations of employees working there.
Prystay will provide consultation, as needed, in his new role of protocol advisor for RPB Hotels Ltd. He’s also working on several other business proposals, including the addition of a condo tower on the resort’s property.
Like Prystay, Cucnik shares the same optimism and passion for the city’s future.
“Penticton is now seen as a niche destination, an escape from larger city centres. Penticton has a golden ticket. It can be a very attractive and affluent destination from around B.C.”
Cucnik and her husband, Marko, are parents of three children.