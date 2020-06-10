EDITOR'S NOTE: Table service at restaurants in B.C. is up and running again. To give a better idea of what's now involved in dining out, we interviewed one operator. The challenges and rewards are very similar at all locations.
Tyler Gable, who worked in restaurants since he was a teenager, thought he had seen it all.
Then came COVID-19.
"I sat down with my staff on the Sunday night (March 15) after shift as we always do and said, 'This is going to be the last time we do this for a long time.' The hammer hadn't come down yet, but the writing was on the wall," recalls the restaurateur who has owned and operated Villa Rose Ristorante since 2007.
The restaurant closed on the Monday and Tuesday at which time B.C. was given an ultimatum — takeout and delivery only, or close the doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Villa Rosa was on top of things and opened for takeout on the Wednesday, but with a lot less staff — 90% to be exact.
"We had always done takeout, but not to this degree. If we were going down, we were going down fighting. It took about a week-and-a-half to catch on to an actual volume level that I could no longer handle by myself. So slowly, but surely, I brought back staff to help out. There was so much to do — fill the bags, answer the phone calls, return voice mails, enter the orders. We were busy, but not to the same level of pre-COVID."
To make it more challenging, COVID came immediately after the slow winter months when business is traditionally down.
As an incentive, Villa Rosa offered free delivery anywhere in Penticton by staff and delivery services including Intrigue Deliveries and Skip the Dishes. For those who picked up their order, there was a 20% discount.
"We ran out of takeout boxes. It was one of those items that was never a high priority before COVID. I've gone through more takeout boxes in two months than any other time. And there's a cost to go with that, the packaging, something that used to be so miniscule, you just factored it in."
Shortly after, restaurants were allowed to add wine to the delivery options, allowing places to clear out some of their inventory. As an incentive, Villa Rosa initially offered $20 off bottles of wine.
Realizing many of his customers didn't want or need a 20% discount, they were given the option of donating their discount to charity. In March and April, $1,500 in gift cards were donated to local front-line workers in care homes, pharmacies and the hospital. It was done with no promotion.
In May, Gable was approached by his friend, Nolan Adam of Providence Funeral Home, an executive member with the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen. The donation program became more formal with an online presence and rack cards. For the month, $2,000 was donated by Villa Rosa customers to the foundation.
"Penticton has always been good about supporting local and there has been a buy-local campaign," Gable said. "The majority of people who supported us were our regulars, although we did pick up some new people."
The next chapter in the saga came Friday, May 22 when restaurants were allowed to reopen for table service, but under strict guidelines.
Of the 90% who were laid off at the start of the pandemic, Gable said 90% have been rehired. One dishwasher, he said, was concerned about returning to work because he had elderly parents and needed reassurances.
Although the CERB funding was initially helpful to laid-off workers, some in the industry prefer to stay at home.
"If I can urge anybody, go back to work," Gable said.
For those dining out, the changes are noticeable.
At Villa Rosa, all front and back servers wear masks. Interaction with guests is limited, which is challenging in hospitality. Servers operate within the guests' six-foot bubble. Cutlery is wrapped in serviettes. Water and wine glasses are not placed on the tables in advance and are brought when requested. Food — provided it's not on a hot plate — is placed at the end of each table and guests distribute it amongst themselves. Each table, chair and item that's touched by a guest is sanitized.
A big switch is patrons are now limited to six people at a table. They've had to divide larger groups into two, which customers understand. A graduation party of nine, which didn't want to sit separately, instead ordered nine takeout meals for a party at home.
"For most diners, it's as new to them as it is to us. They're just happy to get out. They don't care what the new norm is," Gable said.
With table service available again, the takeout discount has been reduced to 10% and bottles of wine are $10 off.
In larger cities, many restaurants have introduced a $5 fee for COVID requirements, such as additional sanitizing. Gable agrees there are added costs to his industry, but believes a surcharge would not go over well in Penticton.
As for the future, Gable expects tables of four and six will be the norm ... at least for now.
With 80% of the restaurant's summer business coming from tourists, he's hopeful locals and people from across B.C. will continue to support the industry. For this year at least, American and European tourists won't be coming. As someone who grew up in Edmonton, Gable is disappointed with the bad reception some Albertans have received when visiting B.C. and encourages everyone to be welcoming.
"In the Okanagan, restaurants do 80% of their business in five months. I'm not a negative person at all, I always stay optimistic," Gable said.
"For me, it's what I live for. You have to be crazy to get into the restaurant business to begin with — late nights, every holiday you're working. I met my wife in this industry — she worked in the front, I was in the back — and we're still married today, with two kids. Would I do anything differently? No, I've been here since I was 15 and I love it."