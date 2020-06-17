As people land back on their financial feet in the midst of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, a new full-service mortgage services company has opened in downtown Penticton to assist people in their time of need.
Rene Carloni, owner of Carloni Mortgages: Mortgage Brokers, said he and his staff are thrilled to be open and offering a full range of mortgage services at their brand spanking new office located at 366 Main Street.
“We just finished a full renovation and opened up last week... so we’re all pretty excited,” said Carloni, who has been a mortgage services specialist for more than 15 years.
Carloni, who owned another mortgage brokerage firm in Penticton, but sold it eight years ago, also owns a chain of a dozen finance centres throughout the province called Venue Financial, including one next door to his new office on Main Street.
“We do everything from first-time home buyers to investment properties,” he said. “We can do anything from finding you the absolute lowest interest rate … instead of going from bank to bank and looking around, we can shop that market for you and see who has the best products for our customers.
“We can also finance a lot of the harder-to-get-done deals that the banks won’t do. We’ve got a massive lender network of mortgage investment companies and sub-prime lenders to get stuff done that banks won’t do.”
Carloni Mortgages also offers a large online lending portfolio, with six full-time staff offering a wide range of services.
With the Canadian economy restarting after the shutdown of the majority of small businesses across Canada due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are challenges involved in starting up a new business, but Carloni said the collective experience he and his staff possess put them in a good place to succeed moving forward.
“There has been a big freeze in (housing) purchases obviously because of what’s happened, but things are really starting to pick up in the market again,” he said. “There will be some unique financing situations going on with the number of people who had to defer their mortgages. That put some interesting twists on financing renewals on their mortgages and we’re here to help and explain things.”
Mortgage brokers are in the unique position of working with the banks, while also seeking customers who can’t get the help they need from the major banking institutions, said Carloni.
“You can walk down to a bank or you can come here,” he said. “But we also do send our business to the banks. It depends on where a client fits for a rate or for qualifying for a mortgage. We are in competition, but most of our business goes through the banks and credit unions.”
Adding a fully-renovated, nice-looking office building to the downtown core as part of beautification efforts is something he and his staff are proud of.
“People started walking in through the doors the day we opened last week,” he said. “Everybody likes the location and how the building looks and that helps.”
Carloni Mortgages has more than a dozen staff available to help customers with all of their needs.
Anyone wanting more information can contact Carloni and his staff at 250-493-9111 or online at www.carlonimortgages.com.