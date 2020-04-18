StarNorth Communications Ltd., the Osoyoos-based parent company of OsoyoosToday, is launching an initiative to provide shuttered Osoyoos merchants with an online sales alternative.
The mall also includes a “Food Court” allowing local restaurants and food services to provide links to their takeout and pick-up services.
Market on Main vendors, expected to have some difficulty with a physical market this spring, will have a Farmers Market space within the mall — and the ability to sell their wares from their
virtual “stalls,” respecting social distancing and stay-at-home measures, while still allowing locals to support their community farmers and artisans, and have access to the vast array of local products available.
The mall might not provide all the services available during a visit to a physical location, but it does offer a means for both Osoyoos merchants and visitors to benefit.
“Tenants” can either set up a “shopfront” with a link to an established website of their choosing or create a secure online store using the WooCommerce framework. Assistance will be made available to those tenants desiring to create an online shop.
Merchants can build an online product catalogue for visitors to browse and Osoyoos residents who would prefer to shop at home while being stuck at home can make purchases through a shop’s secure online gateway or other means determined by the merchant.
Delivery of product is expected to be completed using appropriate social
distancing guidelines.
The mall is still undergoing construction, with some vendors in the proces of adding shops. The Food Court is also incomplete, with about half of food vendors in the community in place. Additional work will continue through the end of the week.
Merchants interested in adding their shop or service to the online mall, can visit osoyoosmall.com and click on the Merchants button to access a registration form or contact the mall manager at: manager@osoyoosmall.com.
Similarly, shoppers can browse the mall from the comfort of their home — and check back as time permits to see how the mall is growing.