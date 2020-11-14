A Kelowna business has been named one of the top 100 music stores in the world.
Wentworth Music made the list compiled by the National Association of Music Merchants.
Judges evaluated hundreds of submissions across categories that included customer service, innovation, music advocacy, store design, marketing and sale promotion.
“I jumped up and down with the news that we have been placed in the Top 100 in the world,” said Noel Wentworth.
The award will be presented online in January during NAMM’s Believe in Music week. The association has more than 10,000 members in 104 countries.
Staff