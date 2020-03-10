Hire the best people for jobs whatever their race, gender, sexual orientation, age, social class, religion, political beliefs, or physical ability or attributes.
When all was said and done, that’s what it boiled down to at Friday’s Ignite Okanagan conference at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna.
The symposium for employers was subtitled: Diversity and Inclusion Practices that Work.
“If employers hire the best-qualified people for the position, regardless, then the workplace automatically becomes more diverse and inclusive,” said Kelowna Community Resources director of services Katelin Mitchell.
Kelowna Community Resources is a non-profit agency that runs immigrant, employment, community, adoption and family programs.
Mitchell was on the workplace diversity and inclusion panel at Ignite along with Susan Van Unen of KF Aerospace, Laura Baumback of Tommy Gun’s Barbershops, Anai Ordonez of WorkBC and Phil Ashman of Okanagan College.
“We have so many champions of diversity and inclusion in our community,” said Mitchell.
“Businesses like KF Aerospace, Tommy Gun’s, Your Independent Grocer, Flowr (Cannabis) and many technology companies hire immigrants and foster diversity. Besides doing an excellent job, immigrants also come with new ideas that lead to innovation, have different opinions and perspectives, and can help companies reach out to international markets.”
A lot of the Okanagan is Caucasian, but there’s been a dramatic shift in demographics in the past 10 years, and now about 20% of the population is immigrants.
“For the most part, Kelowna is ready and welcoming, but more can always be done,” said Mitchell.
“Reducing and eliminating bias and racism, not just in the workplace but in schools and throughout the community, is key. As human beings, we’re always making assumptions. But you should not assume that just because someone looks different than you they can’t speak good English or if they are from certain countries they must be struggling economically.”
The keynote speaker at Ignite was Raghwa Gopal, CEO of high-tech support group Innovate BC.
Gopal emigrated from Fiji to Kelowna in the late 1970s and founded the Okanagan’s first high-tech company, Vadim, which designs software for municipalities.
Bill Wang, Kelowna Community Resources’ Central Okanagan local immigration partnership co-ordinator, helped organize Ignite.
“The partnership helps newcomers understand Canada and find work in the Okanagan and also helps employers hire immigrants,” said Wang, who came to Canada from Taiwan in 1998, at age four.
“I’m a visible minority, but Kelowna Community Resources didn’t hire me because of that. They hired me because I had the right skill set and was the right person for the job. As a visible minority, I have empathy for other immigrants. But, I’ve also been in Canada for a long time, so I can tell immigrants what the Okanagan is like and help bridge that gap between home and here.”
Some of the programs employers can access to hire immigrants range from the International Mobility Program, Temporary Foreign Worker Program and Global Skills Strategy to the Federal Skilled Worker Program, Federal Skilled Trades program and B.C. Provincial Nominee Program.
B.C. has a labour shortage, and hiring immigrants is key to full employment, keeping the economy humming and creating more-diverse workplaces and communities.
Many Okanagan College and UBC Okanagan courses now have many immigrants, minorities and international students. That means they will graduate with the knowledge and skills employers are looking for to bolster the diverse workplace.
The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce partnered with Kelowna Community Resources to present Ignite.
It was also supported by Accelerate Okanagan, the B.C. Construction Association, the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission, Interior Health, Okanagan College, UBC Okanagan, the City of Kelowna and WorkBC — all groups that recognize immigrants and diversity are important components of the Valley’s future.