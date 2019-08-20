Aboriginal Community & Business Excellence

Clint George, owner of Iron Indian Steelworks, accepts the Aboriginal Community and Business Excellence Award from Penticton royalty team member Brynn Clark at the 2016 Penticton Chamber Business Excellence Awards.

 JAMES MILLER

Envelope, please.

The Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce has announced the nominees for the 2019 Business Excellence Awards.

The awards recognize businesses, organizations and individuals in Penticton and area that have achieved excellence in the community through their own abilities, efforts and initiatives.

 “We want to thank the public for their participation in the process.  It’s also truly inspiring to see how each of the nominees contribute to the overall well-being of the community,” says chamber president Nicole Clark.

A selection committee comprised of business professionals and community leaders will have the difficult task of selecting the 15 winners from 108 nominees. The judging selection process is in depth, and clearly defined for all the awards.

However, Penticton and area residents will play a significant role picking the winner of the Community Impact Award via an online vote starting Sept. 1.

Winners will be unveiled on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Mad about Plaid Gala at The Penticton Lakeside Resort.

The nominees are: 

Workplace Culture Excellence

Ashoka Indian Cuisine

Berry & Smith Trucking Ltd

En’Owkin Centre

Footprints Centre

Greyback Construction

McDonalds

Hudson’s Bay

The Hamlets at Penticton

Total Restoration Services

Valley First, a Division of First West Credit Union

Most Valuable Employee l Downtown Penticton Association

Jaquie Carbajal, NuVista Chiropractic and Wellness

Jayson Lemelin, Naramata Heritage Inn & Spa

Karey Simpson, Terry’s Comfort Food

Rose Amante, Naramata Heritage Inn & Spa

Newsmaker of the Year

Penticton Airport

Penticton Regional Hospital

South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation

Innovation Excellence (Construction, Manufacturing & Technology)

Okanagan Label & Print Ltd

MacPherson Woodcrafts

Waycon Manufacturing Ltd

Farm to Glass

CC Orchards

Serendipity Winery

Time Winery & Kitchen

Winecrush

Growth & Development

Covert Farms Family Estate

Landform Architecture Ltd.

Ogopogo Tours

Tourism Excellence

Front Street Brasserie

La Casa Ouzeria

Ogopogo Tours

The Penticton Ale Trail

Penticton Peach Festival

The Peach Ice Cream Shop

Town Directory Systems 2002

Non-Profit Organization of the Year Award

Canadian Mental Health Association

Critter Aid

JCI Penticton

Mela for Cancer

Naramata Centre Society

Ooknakane Friendship Centre

Penticton & Area Access Society

Rotary Club of Penticton

Safety Village Penticton

South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services

South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society

South Okanagan Women in Needs Society

The South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre

Community Impact

Boyd Autobody & Glass

Cascades Casino

Penticton Western News

Peters Brothers Construction Ltd.

Community Volunteer of the Year

Barb Hoolaeff

Bruce Tawse

Colleen Caron

Harpreet Sidhu

Ian Fraser & Janet MacDonald

Karolina Born

Laura Burroughs

Linda Sankey

Natalie Ferebee

Pat Brown

Vivian Fox

New Business

Desmios Escape Rooms

Great Estates Okanagan Wine Experience Centre

NetDNA

Penticton Nissan

Red Cedar Construction

Rise Wellness Centre

Smooth Effects Penticton

Time Winery & Kitchen

Customer Service Excellence

Aladdin Flooring Carpet One

Ascend Salon

Canadian Tire

Carls Flowers

Ceders Sewing Centre

City Electric Supply

Ellis Creek Autobody

Goldco Electric

Kettle Valley Home Inspections

LocoLanding Adventure Park

McPhail Kilt Makers

Melt Mineral Spa

Minuteman Press

Oranj Fitness

Poplar Grove Winery

PURE Gym & Juicery

Rid-It Pest Control

Sandman Hotel

South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services

Professional Services Business of the Year

Meiklejohn Architectural Design Studio

NuVisa Chriopractic and Wellness

Omland Heal Chartered Professional Accountants

Young Business Leader of the Year

Amberlee Erdmann

Lyndie Hill, Hoodoo Adventures Co.

Michael Magnusson, Cascades Casino

Nicole MacMillan, Tim Hortons

Ryan Ranit, NuVista Chiropractic and Wellness

Steve Dahl, Ideal Energy Solutions Ltd.

Business Leader of the Year

Brian Bendig, Penticton Foundry Ltd

Chris Garwah, NuVista Chiropractic and Wellness

Darren & Adonica Sweet, Ogopogo Tours

David Gutscher, The Hamlets of Penticton

Ronald & Sheela Bee, Burger 55

Business of the Year

RPR Heating & Air Conditioning

The Book Shop

The Hamlets of Penticton

Total Restoration Services

Without A Doubt Day Spa