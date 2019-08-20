Envelope, please.
The Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce has announced the nominees for the 2019 Business Excellence Awards.
The awards recognize businesses, organizations and individuals in Penticton and area that have achieved excellence in the community through their own abilities, efforts and initiatives.
“We want to thank the public for their participation in the process. It’s also truly inspiring to see how each of the nominees contribute to the overall well-being of the community,” says chamber president Nicole Clark.
A selection committee comprised of business professionals and community leaders will have the difficult task of selecting the 15 winners from 108 nominees. The judging selection process is in depth, and clearly defined for all the awards.
However, Penticton and area residents will play a significant role picking the winner of the Community Impact Award via an online vote starting Sept. 1.
Winners will be unveiled on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Mad about Plaid Gala at The Penticton Lakeside Resort.
The nominees are:
Workplace Culture Excellence
Ashoka Indian Cuisine
Berry & Smith Trucking Ltd
En’Owkin Centre
Footprints Centre
Greyback Construction
McDonalds
Hudson’s Bay
The Hamlets at Penticton
Total Restoration Services
Valley First, a Division of First West Credit Union
Most Valuable Employee l Downtown Penticton Association
Jaquie Carbajal, NuVista Chiropractic and Wellness
Jayson Lemelin, Naramata Heritage Inn & Spa
Karey Simpson, Terry’s Comfort Food
Rose Amante, Naramata Heritage Inn & Spa
Newsmaker of the Year
Penticton Airport
Penticton Regional Hospital
South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation
Innovation Excellence (Construction, Manufacturing & Technology)
Okanagan Label & Print Ltd
MacPherson Woodcrafts
Waycon Manufacturing Ltd
Farm to Glass
CC Orchards
Serendipity Winery
Time Winery & Kitchen
Winecrush
Growth & Development
Covert Farms Family Estate
Landform Architecture Ltd.
Ogopogo Tours
Tourism Excellence
Front Street Brasserie
La Casa Ouzeria
Ogopogo Tours
The Penticton Ale Trail
Penticton Peach Festival
The Peach Ice Cream Shop
Town Directory Systems 2002
Non-Profit Organization of the Year Award
Canadian Mental Health Association
Critter Aid
JCI Penticton
Mela for Cancer
Naramata Centre Society
Ooknakane Friendship Centre
Penticton & Area Access Society
Rotary Club of Penticton
Safety Village Penticton
South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services
South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society
South Okanagan Women in Needs Society
The South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre
Community Impact
Boyd Autobody & Glass
Cascades Casino
Penticton Western News
Peters Brothers Construction Ltd.
Community Volunteer of the Year
Barb Hoolaeff
Bruce Tawse
Colleen Caron
Harpreet Sidhu
Ian Fraser & Janet MacDonald
Karolina Born
Laura Burroughs
Linda Sankey
Natalie Ferebee
Pat Brown
Vivian Fox
New Business
Desmios Escape Rooms
Great Estates Okanagan Wine Experience Centre
NetDNA
Penticton Nissan
Red Cedar Construction
Rise Wellness Centre
Smooth Effects Penticton
Time Winery & Kitchen
Customer Service Excellence
Aladdin Flooring Carpet One
Ascend Salon
Canadian Tire
Carls Flowers
Ceders Sewing Centre
City Electric Supply
Ellis Creek Autobody
Goldco Electric
Kettle Valley Home Inspections
LocoLanding Adventure Park
McPhail Kilt Makers
Melt Mineral Spa
Minuteman Press
Oranj Fitness
Poplar Grove Winery
PURE Gym & Juicery
Rid-It Pest Control
Sandman Hotel
South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services
Professional Services Business of the Year
Meiklejohn Architectural Design Studio
NuVisa Chriopractic and Wellness
Omland Heal Chartered Professional Accountants
Young Business Leader of the Year
Amberlee Erdmann
Lyndie Hill, Hoodoo Adventures Co.
Michael Magnusson, Cascades Casino
Nicole MacMillan, Tim Hortons
Ryan Ranit, NuVista Chiropractic and Wellness
Steve Dahl, Ideal Energy Solutions Ltd.
Business Leader of the Year
Brian Bendig, Penticton Foundry Ltd
Chris Garwah, NuVista Chiropractic and Wellness
Darren & Adonica Sweet, Ogopogo Tours
David Gutscher, The Hamlets of Penticton
Ronald & Sheela Bee, Burger 55
Business of the Year
RPR Heating & Air Conditioning
The Book Shop
The Hamlets of Penticton
Total Restoration Services
Without A Doubt Day Spa
