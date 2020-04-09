I’ve always been a shake hands and give ‘em a hug kind of businessperson. I even sign most of my business mail with a Cyberhug. Who knew that one day, a cyberhug would be the only acceptable version allowed?
During the years that I ran a client newsletter publishing business, I and our team handed out “I’ve been hugged” smiley stickers at trade shows and other meetings. Sounds goofy, but you’d be amazed at how many grown men and women brought us referrals simply by wearing their stickers and having others ask where they got them.
And our products did not disappoint. They were always of the highest quality.
For half a decade, hugs, smiley stickers and top-notch customer service brought in a lot of business, until it cost us a big account. I learned that not everyone liked being hugged.
A client hired a new VP of sales and marketing then hosted a reception at head office, and I was invited. The managers had a few too much to drink, and while teasing the new VP, who did not yet know me and my style, pushed him toward me. Embarrassed, he said, “If she hugs me, I’ll punch her in the face.”
We didn’t retain that client for long, and that is what this COVID 19 pandemic feels like — a punch in the face!
All the warm feelings of a coffee meeting or a networking event or an in-person coaching session are left to our imagination. Instead, it’s Zoom, or email, or text, or a phone call, each of which has its benefits but none of which include touch.
But there’s an opportunity, too. Thank goodness there are talented virtual assistants and contractors with advanced social media, web design, and online sales techniques available for us to hire during this social distancing. It’s a wonder the government hasn’t declared them “essential services”.
This creates an opening to support our local economy, too.
By finding someone close by to work with, you get hometown familiarity and understanding of your business and develop a close working relationship with someone you will be able to sit down with after social distancing is no longer required.
For those dependent on a steady job, this may be an opportunity to pick up extra income or start their own business using their unique skills.
And it will never again be “business as usual” or “back to normal.” There will be a new normal both in business and in our personal lives. Those who get a head start on developing online marketing and delivery strategies and connecting with those bright minds who have the business savvy and the talent to fill that gap in their businesses, will not only survive, but thrive in the next business generation.
Admittedly, I’ve been slow to get online in a big way. Yes, I have a website, an e-newsletter and Facebook and LinkedIn accounts plus more than 100 articles on my website blog pages, but I dread going on those social media sites because of the black hole of lost time that inevitably occurs.
So, in addition to learning new skills and hiring experienced support to help me, I need a big shift in perspective. I’m working on that by putting together a new strategic business plan so that I am practiced and ready when hugging and handshaking again become legal and acceptable.
Meanwhile, I can take courses, blog, and speak through webinars and Zoom meetings.
So, I’ll ask you: What mind shift are you working on? What’s your Plan B? What is one of your business wins? Send a letter to the editor at: letters@pentictonherald.ca and share your good news and good ideas. It will help us all get through this better off than it at first seemed and you will be seen as a good person to deal with.
Mary Lou Gutscher is a success mentor for entrepreneurs, author, and professional speaker. Email: MaryLou@MagneticBusinessSolutions.com