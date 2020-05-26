The income tax deadline is coming up on June 1 and there’s still help available for low-income earners who have yet to file.
Penticton’s Access Centre has volunteers available to assist clients who meet Canada Revenue Agency criteria for assistance:
• an individual’s income must be $35,000 or less
• a couple’s income is $45,000 or less
• each additional person in the family has income of $2,500 or less.
The income tax situation must be fairly straightforward with either no income or income from:
• employment
• pension
• benefits such as the Canada Pension Plan, disability insurance, employment insurance, and social assistance
• registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs)
• support payments
• scholarships, fellowships, bursaries or grants
• bank or investment interest income under $1,000.
Persons who are self-employed or have employment expenses, have business or rental income, have filed for bankruptcy in the taxation year or are completing a tax return for a deceased person are not eligible for the tax assistance.
For help, call the Access Centre at 250-493-6822 for information and to book an appointment.