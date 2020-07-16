A new Penticton business is looking to ride the surging popularity of electric bicycles into longtime success.
Penticton’s Pedego Electric Bikes opened its door on July 1 at its new location at 37 Backstreet Boulevard in downtown Penticton, just across the street from Guerard’s Furniture and immediately behind the Dragon’s Den.
Pedego is a California-based company recognized as a leader in the electric bike industry, said co-owner Aaron Sanders, who along with his business partner and longtime friend Kyle Ganzeveld, are confident they can grab a share of the rapidly-growing electric bike market.
The new Penticton business is selling 18 different brands of Pedego electric bikes, but also renting them by the hour, day and week.
“We rent, sell and service the Pedego brand exclusively,” said Sanders. “We’re not a franchise, but we’re a dealer that
receives support from the head office ... just like a franchise. They don’t charge a franchise fee, but do want to help and assist the dealer as much as they can to push their products.”
Pedego was founded in 2009 and has captured a large share of the North American electric bike market in just over a decade, said Sanders.
Electric bicycles continue to surge in popularity as it allows outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy the benefits of cycling through
exercise and fresh air, but offers the additional option of travelling long distances and climbing steep inclines with the assistance of a small electric motor that can speed up to a maximum of 32 kilometres an hour.
“It is a growing market that is expected to continue to grow in popularity,” Sanders said. “Compared to Europe, we’re still way behind in the E-bike market, but it gives people with challenges like tendinitis, arthritis and other ailments the opportunity to get out bike some more.
“I had a customer last week who said getting out on one of these bikes made him feel like a kid again as it doesn’t tax the body nearly as much as regular cycling.”
E-bikes offer riders settings to “peddle assist” to different levels as well as using the throttle to power the bikes over long stretches or up steep inclines.
The only restrictions for E-bike users in B.C. are you must be 16 years of age or older and helmets are mandatory.
The line of Pedego E-bikes for sale in Penticton range from just under $3,000 to the state-of-the-art machines with heavy-duty suspensions, disc brakes and special lighting that list at roughly $6,000.
“We have 18 different models so there is a bike for everyone,” he said.
All of the bikes come with an industry-leading, five-year warranty on the motor and major parts, he said.
Business has been steady since opening the doors two weeks ago.
“We’ve rented out lots of bikes and sold a couple and there has been a lot of interest with a lot of people coming in, so we’re very pleased,” he said.
Opening a business while the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic continues has presented its fair share of challenges, but the reality is he and Ganzeveld knew cycling was the one activity that allowed people trapped in their homes an opportunity to get outside in small groups, or individually, and enjoy fresh air and exercise.
“For Pedego, the months of April, May and June has seen them double their sales over the same period last year,” he said. “A lot of people were looking to get outside and use a mode of transportation that is eco-friendly and encouraged exercise. Cycling is one industry that was actually benefitted (from COVID).”
Because Penticton Pedego is located in a smaller shop, Sanders is encouraging people who are considering a purchase to set up an appointment so he can provide a thorough explanation of how the bikes operate.
“It’s nice with a smaller shop to set up interviews and let people make an informed decision,” he said. “They can also get out and try the bikes before making any final decision… a 15-minute session will go through all the intricacies of owning an electric bike.”
Sanders left a career as a heavy-duty truck driver to start his own business, which allows him to spend more time with his young family.
“I was tired of long days away from home and wanted a business I could pass on to the family if they decide to get into this business,” he said.
Because the pandemic continues and the new shop isn’t large, Sanders said customers will be asked politely to adhere to social distancing during visits.
Anyone wanting more information about Penticton Pedego Electric Bikes can call 250-770-0576 or visit the website at pedegoelectricbikes.ca and scroll to the Penticton link. The shop is currently open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.