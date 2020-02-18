It was a golden weekend for a trio of Okanagan College business students.
Kevin Heller, Nora Glanzner, and Spencer McIntosh, all third-year students at the Kelowna campus, took top spot at the Scotiabank Canadian Case Challenge at Vanier College in Montreal.
The annual competition saw 27 of the country’s top business schools represented this year.
The competition challenges students to apply their business strategy, marketing and management savvy to a live business case in three hours while in total lockdown without access to the internet.
They then have just 20 minutes to present their findings to a panel of five professional judges from the Montreal business and academic community.
Last Saturday, the team from Okanagan College placed in the top two teams in their division earning a berth to Sunday finals where they would receive an all-new case and the chance to compete against five other teams for top spot overall.
“We started practising as a team in late November and did six or seven full three-hour lockdown simulations between December and February,” said Glanzner, who hails from Germany and is currently completing a dual-degree from OC and FH Worms. “Leading up to the event, we practised at least seven hours a week, right up until we stepped on the plane to Montreal.”
“Our case involved providing recommendations to a financial services firm that was struggling to attract a younger demographic,” said McIntosh. “It was interesting to get to put ourselves in the shoes of a professional consulting firm, and think about how best to approach providing really detailed, well thought out business advice to a challenge like this.”
At the end of the day on Sunday, the team from OC was elated to hear their names called as the gold medal winners.
“It was the best feeling,” says Heller. “It was very suspenseful. My heart was racing. When we heard our names read out, it was instant relief. And there may have been some screaming and phones being thrown in the air. We worked incredibly hard to get there, and, in the end, it was an immensely valuable experience.”
“It’s hard to put into words what a challenging and invaluable experience a competition like this is for these students,” said Blair Baldwin, who coached the team along with fellow Okanagan College School of Business professors Mark Ziebarth and Caroline Gilchrist.
“The way they came together as a team, supported each other and performed at a high level, will, I’m sure, be something they can take great confidence from in their studies and careers after graduation.”
This year marks the eighth time students from Okanagan College’s School of Business have competed in the competition.
Last year, students Nico Dirksen, Nathan Ziebart and Cooper Simson, coached by Baldwin and Mark Ziebarth brought home bronze.
Jacob Kuypers, Talasa Larder and Lathan McKinney formed the college’s silver-medal winning team in 2017.
