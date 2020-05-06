The COVID-19 infection rate isn’t the only curve that’s likely to be flattened. The potential economic recovery curve also looks like it will follow a low trajectory.
The best possible scenario after the pandemic hit would have run along these lines: A drastic curtailment of all economic activity leads to success in curbing the spread. A massive outpouring of support from all governments eases the initial financial shock for people. Then a big bounce back to something like normal.
It likely won’t happen like that.
B.C. has managed to slow the spread, and suffered the resulting economic damage. It has also tried to ease some of the pain.
But the recovery game plan devised on the medical side stresses a “slow, methodical and gradual” relaxation of health restrictions.
It’s safe to assume the economic recovery curve will take the same shape that medical experts wanted to see the infection rate take.
The problem is that much of the government support is “temporary” and is either one-time outlays or time-limited for up to three months.
There’s a potential gap ahead, depending on how long “gradual” turns out to be. If people slowly dribble back to work, governments might be pressed to be almost as generous with aid programs in mid-summer and beyond as they were with the first rush of support when the pandemic hit.
That initial burst was badly needed, judging from how B.C.’s emergency benefit fund opened for business.
B.C. started taking online applications for the $1,000 emergency benefit for affected workers on Friday morning. The system got almost 17,000 applications in the first 45 minutes. By 4 p.m. there were 214,260 applications in the system.
That demand will be funded from the $5-billion recovery plan announced in March.
It was only 10 weeks ago that B.C. Finance Minister Carole James delivered a budget speech full of rampant optimism.
“Life in B.C. is getting better every day. ... Our economy is stronger … we have the lowest unemployment rate in the country.”
Friday, she talked about how many people had lost jobs, are having a hard time making ends meet and how businesses large and small “are struggling to stay afloat.”
That sense of desperation would obviously be eased when people return to full employment.
But restoring employment depends entirely on the daily case counts. Upticks could restore restrictions, as could a serious second wave in the fall.
The framework of cautious protocols for resumption of services will be released this week.
The devastated hospitality sector will be watching them as closely as anyone.
Restaurants might eventually resume serving food on premises. But the two-metre distance rule will likely stay in place. That would reduce capacity by 50 per cent or more, which would reduce employment and activity.
Resuming service doesn’t automatically mean demand will be there. There’s a psychological block to get over for some people.
The emergency grant is one of several response measures. There’s a $500 a month rent subsidy, significant commercial tax relief, a $300 boost to income assistance for the next three months and some tax credit and tax reductions taking effect.
“It’s important to remember again on the timeline ... they are put in place as temporary benefits,” James said. “The hope is that as the economy starts opening up you will see people able to go back to work, pay their rent and pay the taxes.”
All the benefits currently limited to three month will be reviewed “based on how much opening of the economy we’ll be seeing,” said James. Tax deferrals now pushed to Oct. 1 will also be reviewed.
If the economy has to slowly and cautiously tip-toe back into gear, those reviews are going to conclude with two words: More needed.
JUST SO YOU KNOW: The emergency grant application is available at gov.bc.ca/workerbenefit and it’s open to people who meet conditions. They have to qualify for the similar federal program and be filing a 2019 B.C. income tax return.
The federal Canada Emergency Response Benefit is open generally to people who made at least $5,000 in 2019 and stopped work due to the pandemic, or are eligible for EI or whose EI is exhausted.
Les Leyne covers the B.C. Legislature for the Victoria Times Colonist.