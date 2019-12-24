KELOWNA — ‘Tis the season for a parking crunch at Kelowna International Airport.
The weeks of Christmas and New Year’s are the busiest of the year at YLW, which means long-term parking for cars can be scarce.
“On Monday, the 1,900 spaces in the airport’s long-term parking A lot were full,” said airport spokesperson Jessica Hewitt.
“We’re now directing people to the overflow lot or suggesting they get a shuttle or taxi or ride to the airport.”
While there is some turnover daily in the lot, it’s not a lot because by the very nature of it being long-term people have left their cars for days and weeks while they visit friends and relatives for the holidays or jet off to Phoenix, Las Vegas, Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas or Cuba for sun vacations.
That means people driving to the airport and wanting to leave their car will be directed by signs upon entering to the overflow long-term lot.
There are 320 spaces in that lot, but they too could fill up quickly in the holiday rush.
So, the airport recommends you catch a shuttle or taxi or have a friend, relative or neighbour drop you off.
Valet service is also an option.
For $20 a day, you can reserve a spot at YLW.Kelowna.ca/Parking. The benefits are a guaranteed spot, car drop off at the terminal-side kiosk so you just have to walk into the airport and your car ready at the same kiosk and warmed up when you return.
Flights in and out of the airport on Monday were running smoothly, with only a couple of minor delays.
With no snow, fog or freezing rain in the forecast for Kelowna over the next several days, flights should be on time today and Christmas Day, too.
But it’s always a good idea to check times with the airline or online at YLW.Kelowna.ca and give yourself extra time to get to the airport, park, check-in, clear security and board.
Over the holidays, an average of 10,000 people a day are departing and arriving at YLW.
