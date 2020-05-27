A tree infection that's taken a big bite out of cherry production in the U.S. Northwest hasn't been seen in the Okanagan in decades.
This year's crop in Oregon and Washington state will be down about 20 per cent from a 2017 peak due to little cherry disease, agricultural officials say.
The disease, similar to a bacteria, and a separate virus, are spread between trees by insects.
Once the disease is established in an orchard, infected trees must be swiftly cut down before the entire farm is affected.
"Little cherry disease was present in the Okanagan decades ago," Glen Lucas, general manager of the B.C. Fruit Growers Association, said Wednesday.
But the problem was controlled by removing affected trees and by improving sanitation during the propagation process, Lucas said. "So that meant only clean trees were brought into the orchard for planting," he said.
While the disease can be spread by insects, raising the possibility of transmission over long distances, Lucas said it more commonly passes from tree to tree through intertwined root systems.
The disease renders the fruit pale and either bland or sour, and thus without market value.
In the U.S. Northwest, the cherry harvest is now underway but the fruit doesn't ripen in the Okanagan until mid- to late-June.