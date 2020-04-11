The municipal tax hike will be trimmed in West Kelowna but there is little information yet on how the reduction will be achieved.
Council has voted in favour of a tax increase of 2.8 per cent, instead of the 4.8 per cent that was planned.
For the owner of a typical West Kelowna home, this means they will pay about $40 less in municipal taxes this year than they otherwise would have.
An ordinary homeowner paid $2,100 in municipal taxes to West Kelowna last year and that was forecast to rise to $2,200 this summer. Now, the municipal tax bill will be about $2,160, in addition to the school, hospital, and other taxes that are included on payment notices to be sent out in June.
No specific information was presented to council at Tuesday’s meeting on how the municipal spending cuts will be achieved.
“Council’s direction is to help ease the financial burden of COVID-19, and staff will bring back solutions to meet that objective,” city manager Paul Gipps said in a release.
The release does mention the possibility of staff layoffs and service reductions.
At Tuesday night’s council meeting, finance director Warren Everton warned council the default rate on property tax payments could be as high as 30 per cent given the widespread financial distress, with job losses and business shutdowns, being caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
That extraordinarily high default rate would deprive the city of more than $10 million in taxes, council heard. Finance officials in other cities believe the default rate could be as high as 50 per cent, Everton said.
In addition to reducing the tax increase by two percentage points, council waived the one per cent interest penalty normally charged on outstanding utility bill balances.
“These combined financial measures provide a good balance of increased flexibility and temporary financial relief measures for our community while we continue to keep our community running as normal as possible during COVID-19,” Mayor Gord Milsom said.
Including money from all sources, West Kelowna had been expecting total municipal revenues this year of about $75 million.