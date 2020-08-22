Business is looking good in Summerland. Established retailers are experiencing an unusually good summer and a new business is off to a promising start.
“This is the best year we’ve ever had. Our business is up 30 percent from last summer,” said Allan Carter, owner of the Your Dollar Store With More.
He attributes much of the increase to travel restrictions resulting from the pandemic.
“More tourists—mainly from Vancouver and Alberta—are in town than ever before. Nobody is going to the States or overseas,” he said.
The spike in business left Carter scrambling for product.
“We were afraid of ordering too much because we didn’t know what the summer would bring,” he explained.
Carter considers the store’s location at the Summer Fair Shopping Centre to be a major contributor to the upward trend in sales he has seen in the seven years he has owned the business.
The centre with its grocery, liquor and cannabis stores plus a bank, restaurant and women’s fitness centre is a hub of activity.
“It’s the best location in town,” he said.
Customers can count on helpful friendly service.
Carter is often at the counter along with fulltime employ Ramona Feasey who has been at the store for over seven years,
Three part-time employees complete the staff.
Carter contributes in numerous ways to community activities, such as, assisting the Royal Canadian Legion in sponsoring the Canada Day celebrations and offering a discount to all the town’s non-profit organizations.
“This has been an exceptionally good summer. Better than I thought it would be,” said Malcolm MacRae, owner of the building at 13218 North Victoria which houses the Indoor Market.
The market consists of up to 10 vendors who rent spaces and offer customers a variety of items ranging from collectibles and coins to tools and books.
Closed for two months in the spring, the market opened with reduced hours May 15th.
“The library was closed down as were many businesses, so people came here,” said David Mallory whose second-hand book shop occupies a prominent position in the market.
Known as the “Summerland Book Man,” Mallory was one of the market’s first vendors when it opened in January 2015.
“There seems to be more money around probably because people have fewer ways to spend it,” MacRae said.
He anticipates a decline in customers this fall.
“It’s the same every year. We’ll get through it,” he said.
Kristi Leardo opened the doors of her yarn shop, The Bee’s Knees, located at 9923 Main Street, on July 21st.
With extensive experience in finance and accounting, Leardo had always wanted to own a quilt or yarn shop and opted for the latter because of a popular existing quilt shop.
She also realized the pandemic has created a demand for home-based activities.
“People are doing handcrafts more than ever,” she said.
Leardo aims to appeal to a diverse clientele.
“I have economical yarn and hand dyed yarn — some from a lady in Kamloops and silk yarn hand dyed by a woman in Nova Scotia,” she said.
She is looking for sources of yarn produced by local artisans.
The Bee’s Knees also carries a selection of knitting and crochet needles and notions.
About a quarter of customers are interested in crocheting.
“I anticipate being busier in the fall. My shop is the opposite of tourist-oriented businesses,” Leardo explained.
The Bee’s Knees was selected as the shop’s name because Leardo was a former hobby beekeeper and it was an expression used by her English grandmother.
“She’d say ‘that’s the bee’s knees’ for something that was cool,” said Leardo whose shop is indeed ‘cool’