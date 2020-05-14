Maple Roch now at London Drugs
Maple Roch products will now be available on the shelves of London Drugs in Penticton, West Kelowna and Kelowna.
Maple Roch, producer of Canadian organic maple syrup products, is among the businesses chosen to be part of Local Central, launched April 28 as part of London Drugs’ initiative to help small businesses severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for us during this very difficult time,” said Maple Roch owner Roch Fortin. “I want to say thank you to London Drugs.We truly appreciate the help that London Drugs has extended to us. Every little bit counts. This opportunity is a positive message that we’re sending that we’re all in it together to work for a common goal. It’s important when you see a larger retail business come on board to help local business. It makes such a huge difference. Hopefully we can build a long term relationship and grow.”
This week, customers will see Maple Roch organic maple spread, maple mustard as well as the amber and dark maple syrup (355ml) on London Drugs shelves.
“We have been humbled by their stories and more passionate than ever to support our local companies through these trying times,” said London Drugs president and chief operating officer Clint Mahlman.
“Customers can look for the Local Central signage to find these products in many London Drugs stores closest to these local companies’ normal areas of operation. The stories and backgrounds of these small businesses is truly remarkable. We are excited at the prospect of continuing to grow Local Central to help more local businesses.”
In 2011, Maple Roch started with six barrels of maple syrup originating from New Brunswick and are now ordering more than 80 barrels a year.This is in addition of producing their own local maple syrup in Summerland.
Maple Roch supports social enterprise with Okanagan businesses and the products are available throughout the valley, used in restaurants and sold in grocery stores.
—Special to The Herald