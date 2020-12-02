The Score Pub Group opened its third location at The Gunbarrel Saloon at Apex Mountain Resort, this past Friday
Born and raised in Naramata and Summerland, owner Jesse Ritchie holds a special place for Apex Mountain.
With his grandfather serving as one of the original investors, Ritchie’s love for the hill started very young.
One of his fondest memories is sneaking into The Gunbarrel Saloon as a kid.
While Metcalfe may no longer need to sneak into his own bar, his passion for the famous hill, its history and the memories created there are just a few of the things he is most grateful for when it comes to this unique opportunity in operating The Gunbarrel Saloon this season — and keeping the legacy alive.
“I grew up riding Apex and we are super excited to be here. Our goal is to deliver a safe environment with exceptional food and services this season,” said Ritchie.
The Score Pub Group continues to grow amongst a pandemic with its current locations following all safety and social-distancing guidelines.
The Score on Davie opened their first location in 2007 in the heart of Vancouver’s diverse West End. Over the years their unique attitude, laid-back pub style atmosphere, and media/influencer worthy menu has gained The Score Pub Group a reputation to be proud of.
More recently, they opened a second location, The Score on King, in downtown Toronto.
