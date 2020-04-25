Vendors who hoped to set up shop in the Downtown Penticton Association market this season will only receive a 50% refund on their money.
Several vendors contacted The Herald, Saturday, expressing displeasure in not receiving a full — or close-to-full — refund for the 2020 season.
An average stall for the season costs $850 and only $425 will be refunded says Trevor Guerard, president of the DPA.
"There was certainly a lot of debate by our board and this wasn't easy," Guerard said in an interview with The Herald, Saturday. "There was discussion about a potential rollover package, but with the future of public events still uncertain, and the possibility of not having a (COVID-19) vaccine for another 18 months, we decided to get 2020 over with and hope for the best in 2021 or maybe even 2022."
Guerard noted the words "non-refundable" are printed on the vendor application.
"We have considerable expenses during the off-season which include a team of full-time employees," Guerard said. "The DPA is a brick-and-mortar organization. There's rent and legal fees, accounting expenses and fixed costs that come along with running any business. We have inflexible expenses and a lot of that money had already been spent for the 2020 season."
DPA executive director Lynn Allin noted in a letter to vendors that staffing cuts were made. Additionally, Guerard said, the organization has applied for business relief from the federal government.
Kevin Dunn, who has operated Okanagan Wildbrush Honey since the market's inception in 2006, declined specifics, but hopes a group of vendors can meet with the DPA to reach a suitable compromise that benefits both parties.
"We're looking forward to meeting with the DPA board to discuss the challenges and to have an openness of dialogue that can lead to productive solutions," Dunn said. "As our prime minister says, 'We are all in this together.'"
The DPA market combined with the Penticton Farmers Market (a separate entity), is often ranked as one of the top attractions in the South Okanagan during tourist season. It has won multiple awards over the years from the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.
Gureard remains optimistic the markets will be bigger and better once they return.
"The markets will flourish in the future. As a businessperson working in the downtown, they are hugely valuable for everyone," Guerard said.
Dunn shares the same sentiment.
"It's not all about making and spending money, a market is about community building, a centralized meeting place for everyone on a Saturday morning," Dunn said.