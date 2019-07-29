Hobo — not only is it the term for an impoverished migrant worker, but it’s also the name of Kelowna’s first legal cannabis store, which opens at 10 a.m. today.
“Hobo is a great name,” said Harrison Stoker, vice-president of brand and culture at Hobo Cannabis Store’s parent company, Donnelly Group.
“We wanted something disruptive and edge. A hobo is also known as a wayfarer, someone who travels, and we think that’s appropriate for a store that will open doors to the journeys you can take with cannabis.”
A sign on the front door of the store reads: Have a Nice Trip.
Of course, all this double entendre ties into the high you can get from marijuana.
“Hobo is a recreational cannabis store, not a medical cannabis store, so our Kelowna location (at 2121 Springfield Rd. in United Plaza) looks the opposite of a pharmacy,” said Stoker.
“We’re chipping away at the stigmatization of cannabis with a beautiful, approachable store.”
It starts with the simple exterior of frosted windows and stark white awnings with Hobo Cannabis Store printed in big, plain, black letters.
Open the door and you enter the “living room,” a cluster of couches and chairs around a coffee table where you’ll be welcomed by a host or hostess who might have to check your ID to make sure you are 19 or older.
Just around the corner is an open space with polished concrete floor, glass tables down the middle and glass shelves along the walls.
Displays are divided into dried flower, pre-rolled, oil, spray and capsules.
In December, once they are legal, Hobo will be able to start selling cannabis edibles (such as candies and cookies), topical creams and infusions (beverages).
Products in the store now are also categorized on a scale of five: move, lift, balance, calm and rest.
Move products have more THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the psychoactive compound that causes the euphoric high.
Lift is one notch down.
As the name suggests, balance products have equal parts THC and CBD (cannabidiol), the non-psychoactive, non-euphoric makeup of cannabis.
Calm and rest products are largely CBD and designed for mellow relaxation.
There are smell jars to get a whiff of different strains of marijuana.
You can’t actually touch cannabis in the store because that’s illegal.
Purchases are made at the back glass counter, where clerks will hand over pre-packaged product.
It’s the law that all recreational cannabis products must be pre-packaged for sale.
There’s also a Grown Here, Sold Here display featuring products made with marijuana from the Central Okanagan’s two largest cannabis cultivators, Flowr and Doja.
“Our products are all 100% B.C. because we can only order it from the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch,” said Stoker.
“When Kelowna’s 14 other stores open, they will all have similar product because they can only order from the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch. So we’ve differentiated ourselves with brand, store design, service and location.”
Speaking of the liquor distribution branch, it’s part of the reason Donnelly Group got into the retail cannabis business with Hobo.
Donnelly is a 20-year-old, Vancouver-based hospitality company that owns and operates pubs and barbershops in the Lower Mainland and Toronto.
“The liquor distribution branch is the same regulatory body for liquor and cannabis, and we were already well-versed in the liquor side of it with our pubs and cocktail clubs,” said Stoker.
“At first they might seem strikingly different, but in the end both are retail businesses where service is paramount.”
Hobo currently has three other stores — one in Ottawa, which opened April 1, and two in Vancouver, which opened in June.
The company’s plan is to have eight stores open in B.C. by the end of the year and then start expanding across the country.
The Central Okanagan will quickly get a second recreational cannabis store when Starbuds opens in Lake Country at 9 a.m. Saturday on the second floor of Turtle Bay Plaza, above Domino’s Pizza.
“Being on the second floor makes us B.C.’s highest cannabis store,” said Starbuds marketing manager Daniel Winer with a laugh.
“At 1,900 square feet, we’ll also be one of B.C.’s largest private stores.”
Starbuds already has one recreational cannabis store open in Dawson Creek.
Starbuds also operates the Compass medical marijuana stores in Kelowna, Red Deer and Calgary, and has plans to expand across Canada.
The Okanagan’s first legal recreational cannabis store opened July 1 in Vernon.
Spiritleaf is a franchise that also has a store in Castlegar, 20 in Alberta and one each in Moose Jaw and Kingston, Ont.
Spiritleaf also has plans to open in Kelowna, Penticton, West Kelowna and Maple Ridge on a quest to have a total of 100 stores across Canada.
