Agri-tourism businesses across B.C. should be able to make more commercial use of farmland, the province’s chambers of commerce say.
The idea of a "one-time land release" from the Agricultural Land Reserve, proposed by the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, has found support from chambers representing other B.C. communities.
It was one of nine resolutions from Kelowna that were endorsed at the B.C. Chamber's annual general meeting, conducted virtually last weekend.
"COVID-19 is top of mind for everyone, but we haven't lost focus on the policy issues that will help build stronger economies and more resilient communities," Kelowna chamber president Jeffrey Robinson said in a Monday release.
The Kelowna chamber's call for more provincial funding in mental health services, addiction services, and programs to help the homeless were also endorsed by other chamber organizations.
A total of 73 resolutions were discussed by more than 150 representatives of B.C. chambers of commerce who took part in the virtual AGM.