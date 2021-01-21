The TPD Boutique has reopened on Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB) land making it the third cannabis shop within one square kilometre of the Canco Gas Station on Highway 97, just outside of Oliver.
Owner of TPD, Christopher Dawe, said his shop was closed last year to get in line with requirements from the OIB.
“(The OIB) had some prerequisites and safety concerns that they wanted me to satiate before I opened. I built the place last year, and then I was under the impression that we were allowed to open and then I realized that we had just a couple of hoops to jump through. And then with the COVID and everything, it was just a more lengthy process,” Dawe said.
Those hoops included getting in line with federal legislation on lab testing and packaging, Dawe said.
Dawe reopened his shop recently with OIB elders in attendance for the ribbon cutting.
The OIB adopted the Osoyoos Indian Band Cannabis bylaw, with two Indigenous Bloom stores opening on OIB land last year. TPD Boutique is the first shop to open under the OIB’s regulatory framework since. The OIB was very particular about safety of the product as well as the packaging and being in line with federal legislation, Dawe said.
This means Dawe is able to work with local growers who have been producing cannabis in the Okanagan and Similkameen for some time for medicinal use before recreational cannabis was legalized in 2018.
As of yet, there has not been a negotiation between the Government of Canada and First Nations for tax collection or sharing.
The Times Chronicle