The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce won’t be replacing its departing general manager right away.
“Dione Chambers has resigned as general manager, which gives the chamber some operational room in its budget to continue to provide vital services to the business community,” the chamber said in a newsletter.
The position will remain vacant until the chamber is in a better financial position. Membership co-ordinator Dan Proulx and communications coordinator Richard Rolke will keep the organization running.
Chambers had been general manager for three years.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Greater Vernon Chamber, and particularly getting to know the diverse and passionate entrepreneurs who are the backbone of the community,” said Chambers.
“We are extremely sad to see Dione go as she has elevated the chamber to a whole new level” said board president Krystin Kempton.