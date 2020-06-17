Helicopter pilots haven’t been hired — yet — by Kelowna-area cherry growers to fly low over soggy orchards.
The downwash from rotor blades can be helpful in blowing moisture from cherries. If left on the trees, the excess moisture can cause the fruit to split and lose its value when the sun returns.
Although June has been a wet month so far — with 46 millimetres of rain already eclipsing the usual total for the month — the bulk of the cherry harvest is still a few weeks away.
“In the South Okanagan, there’d be some picking of early varieties already underway, but north of Summerland the harvest doesn’t really get going until about the second week of July,” Sukhpaul Bal, a Kelowna orchardist and president of the BC Cherry Growers Association, said in an interview Tuesday.
Last year, three-quarters of the Central and North Okanagan cherry crop was still on the trees by mid-July because of heavy rans.
Despite hiring helicopters, which cost about $1,000 an hour, to blow water from the trees, Okanagan cherry growers endured a rough 2019 season, Bal says, with significantly diminished volumes.
The main effect of the recent rains so far, he says, has been to slow the necessary application of fungicides.
“With the weather turning nicer now, you’ll see a lot of sprayers out on the farms with people trying to catch up,” Bal said.
Bitter cold weather in mid-January, with successive days of temperatures near minus 20 C — damaged many cherry trees, Bal says.
“Usually, the trees can take conditions down to around minus 25 C, but the difference this time was temperatures stayed really cold for several days,” Bal said.
Much of the Okanagan’s cherry crop is destined for China and other Asian markets. Historically strong demand from those markets means an acre of Okanagan cherries can be worth $80,000, compared to a $10,000 per-acre return for apples.
It’s too early to predict the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on market demand, Bal said, and there’s always the chance the Chinese government could move to curb imports of the fruit if trade and diplomatic relations between China and Canada remain fraught.
“But that’s farming,” Bal said. “There’s always a lot of uncertainties.”