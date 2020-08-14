We sometimes hear the words “price gouging” from uninformed consumers who mistakenly believe than any increase in prices is caused by greedy business owners.
You and I know that’s nowhere near the truth of our pricing policies. While it’s important to keep our margins in a reasonable range to cover overheads, we would be more than unwise to raise prices beyond what our clients and customers would be willing to pay. We also know that pricing policies are based on so many more factors beyond the need for profit, that are unseen by the average buyer.
When there is a general increase in the price of a certain commodity, it is likely because of availability of stock – essentially greater demand than there is the supply to satisfy it.
To lowball prices in that situation may not be the smartest thing to do because your wholesale costs will be up as well, and lower pricing is unsustainable in that circumstance.
The earlier toilet paper and sanitizing products shortage is a good example of that.
A tight labour market can affect pricing too, especially when wage rates are set above market prices by government edicts and union contracts. Right now, the allocation of staff to act as traffic cops and sanitizers can increase overheads and reduce productivity dramatically. Add to that the need to keep your retail prices competitive enough with some of the big box stores that had the earlier advantage of multiple department sales while some smaller businesses perhaps like yours, were told to stay closed.
Despite all that, if you have near empty shelves and prices that are seen as outrageous in an attempt to recover recent losses you might be shooting yourself in the foot. So, we’ve looked a bit at pricing challenges above, but what can be done to keep sufficient inventory on hand?
Inventory Strategies
and Considerations
The danger in under-stocking, particularly if your business increases seasonally, such as after the holiday season or during the Christmas buying fever, is that customers will not wait for you to restock, but will simply go elsewhere to get their shopping done.
To avoid this problem, and continue to sell during high season, you will need some thinking outside the box.
Arrange consignment purchasing wherever possible. That might sound far-fetched for some businesses, but you won’t know until you try. Remember, suppliers may be sitting with overstocked inventory and might even accept better prices than normal.
Negotiate inventory buy-back terms. Many suppliers are willing to buy back unsold stock with a re-stocking charge. Returns policies will vary by company. In one case I found that suppliers could charge as little as a 5% plus shipping restocking charge if returned within 30 days.
Compare the potential profit from having sufficient stock with the cost of returns or having a huge clearance sale. Better to have too much available with a small risk of selling at or below cost later on than to miss out on the 45 to 60% margins or more that you could command on the items you do sell. Being able to supply your customers on an on-going basis is part of retaining their loyalty.
Spread delivery time frames. Many wholesale orders must be placed way ahead of time to guarantee delivery. But suppliers may be open to spreading the delivery dates and the related billing dates according to a negotiated schedule. Talk with them, (don’t just email) to see what you can negotiate.
Consider a Buyers Group both for bulk buying and for re-selling excess stock. Bulk buying can save on the cost of inventory and supplies and what sells in one location or type of store, might not sell in another. Chain stores exchange stock; why not you? This is a key component in collaboration without direct ownership and might be worth your time and energy to find others who might already be doing it.
Be confident in your ability to solve problems and excel throughout the year. You can do it!
