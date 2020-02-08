Ride-hailing is coming to the Okanagan, but it will not be with Uber or Lyft.
On Friday, the B.C. Passenger Transportation Board announced Richmond-based Kabu Ride has been approved to operate in most of the province, including the Okanagan.
“If everything goes well, we could be operating in the Okanagan by summer, which is the busy season,” said Kabu director of communications Martin van den Hemel.
“We need to get 50 to 100 drivers in place in the Okanagan before we can launch. It’s important to have drivers in place for the heavy demand we expect in the Okanagan.”
For most people, ride-hailing is synonymous with Uber and Lyft, the two dominant players globally.
However, Uber and Lyft have not applied to operate in the Okanagan.
Last month, Uber and Lyft were approved to start up in Metro Vancouver and Whistler.
It was a long-awaited decision as B.C. is one of the last major jurisdictions in the world to allow ride-hailing.
Part of the holdup has been B.C.’s requirement that drivers working for ride-hailing companies have a Class 4 commercial driver’s
licence, the same licence needed for taxi drivers and drivers of buses with a capacity of up to 25 passengers.
In other jurisdictions, a regular driver’s licence is all that’s needed to be a ride-hailing driver.
To get a commercial licence, drivers have to have a clean record with a regular licence for at least three years, take an additional road test and medical exam and pay for the test, licence fee and medical processing fee.
The extra requirements and expense means there will likely be fewer ride-hailing drivers in B.C. compared to other regions and the cost of service is likely to be more in B.C.
The big advantages of ride-hailing is threefold.
It’s app-based with credit card registration, so you ride and your credit card is seamlessly charged for the trip, meaning no cash has to change hands and no tip has to be fretted over.
From the time from requesting a ride on your smartphone and the car arriving is usually quick because so many drivers are on the road.
And, ride-hailing is generally faster and cheaper than ordering a taxi.
Kabu has an app, so Okanagan riders will have that convenience.
But the commercial licence requirement and expense may reduce the number of drivers and drive
up the cost, possibly making ride-hailing in the Okanagan not particularly faster or cheaper than hiring a cab.
Kabu started three years ago in Vancouver as a Chinese-language, app-based, ride-hailing service. It started operating in the so-called grey market, before B.C. officially passed ride-hailing legislation in September.
Kabu grew to have hundreds of drivers and healthy revenues. It halted operations in the fall as legislation approved ride-hailing and the approval process was turned over to the Passenger Transportation Board.
With approval for most of the province now, Kabu will first concentrate on re-launching in Metro Vancouver and then Victoria and then the Okanagan.
“We’re a Canadian company who will be doing ride-hailing differently,” said van den Hemel.
“Most of our drivers can make a living wage of $25 an hour, so we expect to attract a lot of drivers who will work close to full-time. We’ll offer subsidized benefits and expect to attract some long-distance drivers, who already have commercial licences, who want to drive, but stay local.”
In Friday’s round of announcements, the Passenger Transportation Board also approved Apt Rides to operate in the the Lower Mainland and Whistler.
It turned down the applications of three other potential ride-hailing operators.
Tappcar wanted to offer ride-hailing in the Okanagan, Lower Mainland, Whistler, Vancouver Island, Kootenays and Cariboo.
Inorbis wanted to operate in most of the province and Transroad wanted permission for the Lower Mainland and Whistler.
