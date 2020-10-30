A Peachland cannabis production firm that laid off workers when they tried to unionize has been ordered to rehire them.
Potanicals Green Growers violated their rights to collective bargaining when their employment was terminated before their union certification bid could succeed, the B.C. Labour Relations Board says.
Nine people were laid off, including the chief grower and head of security. Two of those who were laid off are the adult children of the company’s CEO.
The workers were laid off days after the company learned of the workers attempt to join the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.
“I have concluded that the employer’s conduct of laying off nine employees at its Peachland operation was motivated, at least in part, by the fact that the employees at that location had sought to be represented by a union,” J. Najeeb Hassan, a vice-chairman of the LRB, wrote in a decision released Oct. 16. “It was an attempt to interfere in the selection of a trade union by the Peachland employees and designed to prevent them from being represented by the union.”
The company, which has a 15,000-square-foot production facility and a large extraction facility, had argued that the layoffs were necessary because of the firm’s poor financial position.
Hassan rejected that argument, saying the financial documents that were submitted for consideration did not prove that assertion and, in fact, there was more evidence its fortunes were improving.
Hassan noted the company expected to make a significant business deal in Alberta and had been preparing to add workers when the unionization bid came about.
“It makes no sense to curtail production when demand is increasing,” Hassan wrote.
Hassan noted that only nine of the 17 people employed at the Peachland plant were laid off. Some of those who were not laid off were foreign farmworkers.
Hassan ordered the company to rehire the nine laid-off workers, and to make sure “they have suffered no loss in terms of wages, benefits, and other entitlements due to their unlawful layoff.”