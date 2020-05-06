Think of the major bends in the road you have had to negotiate in life: getting into college, meeting that special someone, finding a new job.
You reach a certain point and then you need to give real thought to what’s next; you’ve arrived at the future, personal or professional, but who knows how it will unfold?
Well, I think restarting the economy and reducing the restraints on social distancing is a similar inflection point for our society.
Three cases can illustrate this challenge — though there are certainly more ahead.
First, the task of reopening small retail operations (much less large box-stores).
While your store may be open for business will customers show up?
And if they do, how will you regulate how many can simultaneously be in each place of business?
How do customers get to the establishment? If they need public transit, will they be scared off with the possibility of contracting the virus?
And will consumers have the means to go shopping having experienced a sustained period of lower or non-existent income?
Unless the level of customer demand revives to something to the level before the pandemic hit, many small businesses may find it difficult to survive in a period of feeble sales response.
Governments probably will face the question as to what, if anything, should be done.
How do they know which firms suffering a weak return of demand had inherent weaknesses even before the lockdown and were on the way to closing permanently.
Such questions are difficult to answer and policy makers need to discuss them with a range of private firms to chart out possible answers and alternative responses.
Second, a massive and exceedingly complex challenge is reopening the educational system.
As one author said, kids in the younger grades, say kindergarten through Grade 5, are cute, cuddly and walking bug bombs.
While they don’t seem to be as subject to serious infection from COVID-19 as their elders, they can still convey it to others: parents and grandparents, their teachers and others working in the education field, particularly in grades K-12.
Older students, with their increased independence, may also contribute to a possible resurgence of the disease.
Solving this set of challenges will be the true Gordian knot for policymakers. You cannot suddenly expand the school system so social distancing becomes a barrier.
Perhaps you need to take a given class and split it in two: half the students attend in the morning and half in the afternoon, each for, say, four hours.
Just as you cannot easily expand the size of classrooms, it’s difficult to suddenly increase the number of teachers. So, if you double the teaching hours, do you double the pay?
Negotiating that hurdle will require care, given budget constraints and implications for normal workplace issues such as class size.
Moreover, will the facilities have to be disinfected between the morning and afternoon sessions and who will do that and at what cost and for how long?
Finally think of performing arts organizations and the challenges they face.
In Kelowna, three performing organizations, the Okanagan Symphony, Ballet Kelowna and Chamber Music Kelowna all have a substantial number of series subscribers and they are the financial lifeblood of these organizations.
When will the subscribers feel safe to go back into the theatres? If they do go back, will they be seated in every other row with the number of tickets available reduced by half to achieve social distancing. Who gets left outside? How does the organization deal with the loss of ticket revenue?
Before any of this happens, of course, the city-owned theatres must be allowed to re-open by the Provincial Health Officer. The uncertainty over when this might be possible may be the biggest issue of all.
You can’t really make a decision to open on a Monday and have the performers and the audience back in the theatre by Friday. Might the civic government simply close all performance venues in the city for the 2020-21 season or until there is a vaccine?
The vast complexity of the reopening of these and other sectors will tax governments and will require time, flexibility and oceans of patience.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.