Myths of reverse mortgages
Over the past several months, I have been getting consistent questions about a couple of different mortgage types.
The first is purchase, or refinance plus improvements and the second is reverse mortgages. I thought I would take a moment and put together a quick list of some of the most frequently-asked questions that people ask me and seem surprised when they hear the answer.
Though it’s true that reverse mortgages might not be the best fit for everyone, they are certainly a great option for those people who are limited in income and wish to keep their life-long homes, possibly without even having to make monthly payments if that is what fits their lifestyles the best.
Maybe you know that reverse mortgages can help Canadians ages 55-plus access the equity in their home, tax-free.
Maybe you know that tens of thousands of Canadians are using a reverse mortgage as part of their financial plan.
There are several common misconceptions when it comes to understanding reverse mortgages in Canada?
Here are 5 examples:
1. If you have a reverse mortgage, you no longer own your home:
Nothing could be further from the truth. You always maintain title, ownership and control of your home.
2. Only people younger than 62 can apply for a reverse mortgage:
In Canada, the CHIP Reverse Mortgage is available to Canadian homeowners 55 and older. In fact, as you age, you are more likely to qualify for a higher amount on your loan.
3. Arranging a reverse mortgage is very expensive:
This is also untrue. Much like a conventional mortgage, an appraisal and independent legal advice is required, and your responsibility to pay for and the only remaining cost is a one-off closing and administration fee.
4. Reverse mortgages have much higher interest rates than conventional mortgages:
While it’s generally true that interest rates are a bit higher than a traditional mortgage, the difference is not excessive.
5. You won’t be able to pass on your home to your children:
The idea that your children won’t be able to inherit your home is a complete myth. Your heirs will always have the option of keeping the property by paying off your reverse mortgage.
Hopefully this helps alleviate some fears and misconceptions about a product that is potentially a great fit for many of our area’s citizens.
Campbell Watt is a mortgage broker with Dominion Lending Centres-ClearMortgage in Penticton.