A former City of Penticton councillor and newspaper manager is expanding his business portfolio by adding a new moving truck rental and storage facility to go along with his successful printing business.
Andre Martin, owner of Minuteman Press, confirmed earlier this week he has started up a new business venture called Vista Way Enterprises, which includes renting out moving trucks, in collaboration with UHaul, the well-known moving truck company, as well as offering storage services.
Martin has owned Minuteman Press for almost four years after working for more than 20 years at the Penticton Herald, including more than a decade as the daily newspaper’s general manager.
Martin said he’s always looking at business opportunities and felt a truck rental and storage business was needed in Penticton.
“It’s another opportunity to rent moving trucks in town,” he said. “As part of that, we’re in the midst of converting a large storage area into four rental units and if that goes well, we’ll be adding more of those.”
The rental truck business will involve renting out trucks brought to Penticton from other jurisdictions, said Martin.
“It’s not like you start out with a fleet of 20 trucks... it doesn’t work like that,” he said. “How the system works is say someone comes from Calgary to live in Penticton. They will drop the vehicle off here at my yard and we will put that truck into the inventory to rent out again. I’m what they call an authorized dealer with UHaul.”
Vista Way Enterprises opened less than two weeks ago at the same time many Penticton businesses were allowed to re-open after a lengthy shutdown caused by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many people are moving into smaller homes, so I started this up because people moving here need to rent space to store the stuff they don’t want to get rid of,” he said. “With more people also selling their homes and moving into condos, they need places to store their things and we can offer some help there.”
There will be challenges considering COVID-19 remains a concern, but Martin is confident both branches of his new businesses will succeed.
“I don’t know if people will be on the move as much as they would have been a year ago at this time … but the only real obstacle we will have is we’re new to this. But we’re taking every step to ensure all the storage units are completely disinfected and cleaned properly and are safe for all our customers. There’s really no other obstacles I can think of. The roads and gas stations are still open and rental trucks are always going to be needed.”
Business at Minuteman Press has been steady through the pandemic as there has been a strong demand for COVID-related signage, he said.
Martin’s stepson Harrison Whelen will eventually be in charge of the rental truck and storage business.
Martin is a former president of the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce and chair of the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame Society, is a past president of the Downtown Penticton Association and board director for Valley First Challenge Penticton Canada. In 2012, he was named Penticton’s Business Leader of the Year.
Vista Way Enterprises is located in a new location roughly two blocks from Minuteman Press, which is located 501 Dawson Ave.
“The best way to go right now is to contact me by phone and then we can work things out,” said Martin. He can be reached at 250-490-6718.