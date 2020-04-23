Conservative MPs from the valley want Ottawa to launch a program that will connect students to jobs in Canada’s food supply chain.
Dan Albas was among the MPs calling for such a program in a news release issued Thursday.
“Canada’s food supply chains are facing a critical shortage of workers, due to COVID-19,” said MP and agriculture critic John Barlow.
“These vacancies have the potential to disrupt production and could translate into higher costs at the grocery store for Canadians. Farmers and ranchers have told me first hand how they need more support and could benefit from this type of program.
Like the Canada Summer Jobs program, this program would cover the minimum wage of a new student or youth employee. This wage could then be supplemented by an additional stipend paid for by the employer.
“I hope the government will implement this common-sense policy to support essential businesses and help students and youth gain meaningful work experience," said Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Albas, the employment critic.
Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a $9 billion emergency program aimed at students. It includes a Canada Emergency Student Benefit worth at least $1,250 a month from May to August.
The government is also working with provinces to create job placements for young people in sectors dealing with labour shortages, such as agriculture, food services and health and with community-service organizations