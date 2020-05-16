Community Futures Okanagan-Similkameen is very proud to be a part of the Federal Government’s economic response, with the Community Futures Emergency Loan Program announced by our Prime Minister recently. We would like our business community to know that while we have not yet received the Regional Relief and Recovery Funds to lend out, we are taking contact information of interested area businesses in order to pass on application details once they are available. “Over the past 8 weeks, we have heard daily from businesses in the community about the difficult situations many of them are in. We are glad to be able to bring relief to some of those businesses thru delivering a portion of the federal government’s financial aid for small business.”
Small Business in the South Okanagan, that did not qualify for the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) or the Business Credit Availability Program (BCAP) can apply for:
More than $40,000
Online application portal at Western Economic Diversification https://www.wd-deo.gc.ca/eng/20061.asp or by phone at 1-888-338-9378, email wd.bc-cb.deo@canada.ca.
$40,000 or less
Click here for more details and to get on the list (or phone 250-493-2566, toll-free 1-877-493-5566 #1).
The small business must have been viable and not experiencing any liquidity or other financial difficulties as of March 1, 2020.
The small business must have experienced a material adverse effect on business operations on or after March 1, 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business established before March 1, 2020.
Be a sole proprietorship, partnership (except professional services), corporation, social enterprise, or other similar organization.
Eligible expenses:
• Operating expenses, payroll, and other non-deferrable expenses that are critical to sustaining your business’ continuity.
Eligible communities:
Penticton, Naramata, Summerland, Okanagan Falls, Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton Indian Band, Osoyoos Indian Band, Upper Similkameen Indian Band, Lower Similkameen Indian Band, Twin Lakes, Oyama, Keremeos, Hedley, Princeton, Cawston, Bridesville, Coalmont, Tulameen, Apex.
While our office location is temporarily closed, Community Futures employees are all working remotely to support the businesses in our communities.
Since 1985, Community Futures has supported economic development in the South Okanagan-Similkameen. We support the regions entrepreneurs thru training and loans, as well as providing leadership and support for community economic development projects. Our volunteer board of directors ensures local decision making. Community Futures receives funding from Western Economic Diversification, Government of Canada.
New Funding Available to Rural Businesses in Western Canada
Small and medium size businesses in rural communities have been hit hard by COVID-19. Until now, many have not qualified for federal government funding supports such as the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) or Business Credit Availability Program (BCAP). That is about to change.
Rural businesses will be able to apply for loans of up to $40,000 from the $95.7 million earmarked for Western Canada through the Government of Canada’s Regional Relief and Recovery Fund
"No matter how wide we extend the safety net, businesses across Canada continue to slip through the cracks. Many entrepreneurs are still anxious about whether they will get the help they need,” said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada. “With nearly a billion dollars in support across the country, the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund fills in some of the gaps. Our message to Canadians is clear: we are here for you now; we will be here for you in the weeks and months to come; and we will get through this together. We have got your back."
“Small and medium businesses are the backbones of many rural communities,” explains Jim MacMillan, Community Futures Pan West Network Board Chair. “We are excited to have additional resources to support them through the crucial recovery phase.”
The 90 Community Futures organizations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba will administer this program on behalf of Western Economic Diversification Canada.
The Community Futures program is a volunteer-led initiative that has been providing financing and business resources to rural small businesses and communities since 1985.