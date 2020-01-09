Like a riveting movie ending, Leo’s Videos’ salvation came at the 11th hour and involves a daring hero.
“The sale literally did get finalized at 11 p.m. on New Year’s Day,” said store namesake Leo Bartels.
“I’m so happy the store is going to live on with (new owner) Nick (Ksyniuk).”
In the summer, Bartels announced he was selling Kelowna’s last surviving video store, located at 2680 Pandosy St. in Southgate Plaza.
“Since then, I’ve probably had 30 conversations with people interested in buying the store, but nothing ever came through,” said Bartels.
“By October, I decided I’d let the lease go Jan. 31 and the store would close on Jan. 20 after a clearance sale.”
But along came Ksyniuk, 21, who applied for a job at the store and started working there Oct. 10. He’s a movie buff who loves helping customers pick out the perfect thing to watch.
“This really is my dream job,” he said.
“It’s such a great place to work that I started thinking maybe I could buy it.”
Bartels and Ksyniuk discussed the possibility for weeks. Finally, a deal was hammered out for Ksyniuk to take over.
The purchase price isn’t being disclosed. In the past few months, Bartels turned down offers of $10,000 and $30,000.
Some logistics of Ksyniuk’s purchase still have to be worked out.
Because Bartels told the landlord he’d be gone by Jan. 31, the store will likely have to move.
However, there may be the option to stay in the same location or another storefront in Southgate Plaza beyond Jan. 31.
Or, Ksyniuk may move the store to a smaller space close by.
With Leo leaving and Nick taking over, a name change is also in the works.
“I’m leaning toward Nick’s Flicks,” said Ksyniuk. “Definitely Flicks with a ‘k,’ not the ‘Flix’ of Netflix. I don’t want to get sued.”
While there’d been a closing sale for the past month that cleared out 6,000 titles, the store still has 21,000.
Ksyniuk plans to add to that inventory by keeping up with all the new releases, which are usually available at bricks-and-mortar stores before streaming services get hold of them, and bringing in obscure, quirky and older movies and TV shows as specialty items.
Craig Cantin and his daughter, Amelie, 8, dropped by Leo’s on Friday to congratulate Bartels on the sale and Ksyniuk on the purchase, and to rent the animated flick Transylvania 3.
“Of course we still love coming here,” said Cantin. “There’s just something about going to the movie store and cruising the aisles to find what you’ll be watching tonight.”
Amelie called Leo’s her “favourite movie library.”
Even if you no longer rent or buy DVDs, the Leo’s Videos story was compelling.
It has the nostalgia element, last-man-standing cache and that end-of-an-era whiff.
When Leo’s started in 2004 as an independent video store, DVDs were replacing videocassettes and there was excitement about the improvement in picture and sound.
On-demand streaming services like Netflix and Crave hadn’t even been conceived of.
Kelowna had a bumper crop of 13 video stores, including the big chains Blockbuster and Rogers Video, and you could even rent a video at the gas station or corner store.
As streaming really caught on in 2011, video stores didn’t know what hit them. They started closing in 2012.
As other stores closed, Leo’s became more successful.
With fewer choices, new customers found Leo’s and its eclectic collection of new and classic movies, documentaries and TV shows on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K (ultra-high-definition) DVD.
Even Millennials and Generation Z, the masters at streaming on their smartphones, discovered Leo’s as a source of classic movies and TV shows that aren’t stocked on streaming services.
“The business’s bottom line is actually better now than it ever has been,” said Bartels.
“I’m not getting out because it’s not a viable business, but because I want a few months off with my new daughter (Maya, born Dec. 8), and then I want to go back to school and become a teacher, which is something I’ve wanted to do all my life.”
Bartels’ favourite old movie is 1996’s A Time to Kill with Matthew McConaughey and Sandra Bullock, his favourite new movie is The Joker with Joaquin Phoenix, which comes out on DVD on Tuesday, and his favourite TV show is HBO’s The Night Of Crime Miniseries.
For Ksyniuk, it’s 1981’s Time Bandits, a sci-fi comedy starring Sean Connery and John Cleese, the newest Godzilla and six-season sitcom Community.
