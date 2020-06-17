Foreign fieldhands could be in short supply across Okanagan farms this summer, but not because of the COVID-19 deaths of two Mexican agricultural workers in Ontario.
The Mexican government has announced a pause in the long-standing Seasonal Agricultural Workers Program pending an investigation into the deaths of two Mexicans due to the coronavirus in the Windsor area.
However, the temporary suspension will likely not apply to B.C., as Mexican officials are satisfied with measures being taken here to protect the workers.
“We don’t foresee any issues here in B.C. because of the announcement,” Glen Lucas, general manager of the B.C. Fruit Growers Association, said Tuesday.
The Mexican consul-general in Vancouver issued a clarification to the Mexican ambassador’s comments, providing assurance to B.C. officials that the SAWP program in this province will likely not be affected by the announced pause.
Mexican agricultural workers who come to B.C. are quarantined for 14 days, at the provincial government’s expense, and their on-farm housing is inspected to ensure it complies with best practices to limit the spread of COVID-19, Lucas said.
“But having said this, there could still be a significant supply problem with Mexican workers this year because of the situation in Mexico itself,” Lucas said.
“It’s becoming very hard for the Mexican to leave their own country.”
The pandemic’s effects are widespread in Mexico, Lucas said, with government
offices that process the necessary paperwork closed, and intra-country travel bans making hard even for those with the correct documentation to reach the departure airport in Mexico City.
“We’ve had to cancel two recent charter flights of Mexican workers because there just weren’t enough of them to fill the planes,” Lucas said.
About 3,500 Mexicans normally work in the Okanagan each year. Hundreds have
already arrived, Lucas said, but there’s no way to predict how many more might soon be here. “It’s a difficult situation that seems to change from day to day,” he said.
Compounding the uncertainty is a potential drop in overall demand for Mexican workers because of two winter frosts that damaged fruit trees in the Okanagan.
Production, particularly of cherries, will likely be down quite a bit because of tree damage,” Lucas said.
In addition to the Mexican fieldhands, about 1,500 Jamaicans also come to the Okanagan to work on farms. So far, Lucas said, there have been fewer COVID-19-related problems with that part of the program, with many of the Jamaicans already here or confirmed for arrival in the near future.
The foreign farmworker program has existed since the 1960s because of the difficulty experienced by Canadian farmers in finding enough local employees for the arduous work often required in agriculture.