2,000 more out of work in Kelowna due to virus
The economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic cost 2,000 Kelowna-area workers their jobs last month.
Statistics Canada reported on Thursday that the unemployment rate in the greater Kelowna area now stands at 5.9 per cent, up from 5.3 per cent in March.
That means the number of people who are employed in the Central Okanagan fell to 101,900 from 103,900.
While significant, the rise in unemployment locally was not as dramatic as the situation across the rest of the province.
B.C.’s unemployment rate jumped two full percentage points, to 7.2 per cent, with more than 130,000 workers in B.C. losing their jobs in the last month.
Across the B.C. Southern Interior, the unemployment rate is higher than the provincial average, at 7.5 per cent.
Nationally, the unemployment rate rose to 7.2 per cent in March from 5.6 per cent in February, with the loss of more than one million jobs.
It was the greatest month-to-month change in unemployment in more than 40 years, Statistics Canada said.
Economists warn the unemployment rate will likely only worsen in the coming months as more people file for benefits.
Young people have so far taken the brunt of the job losses, the data suggest, with the unemployment rate for those between the ages of 15 and 24 jumping to 16.8 per cent, a 63 per cent increase.
Nationally, the hardest hit class of worker was in accommodation and food services, with a 24 per cent drop in employment in that sector.
The hospitality industry is particularly important in the Okanagan. It’s the fourth largest economic sector, accounting for more than nine per cent of all jobs, according to the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission.