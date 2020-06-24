Local movie theatres are set to re-open July 3, but don’t expect to see any new summer blockbusters just yet.
There are no new movies being released July 3, said Bill Walker, CEO at Landmark Cinemas, Canada’s second-largest movie theatre company and operator of the Grand 10 in Kelowna as well as the Xtreme and the Encore on the Westside and Landmark Cinemas 7 in Penticton.
Instead, Landmark will be offering big-screen classics such as Jurassic Park, Jaws, the Empire Strikes Back, Wonder Woman and ET: the Extra Terrestrial.
Admission to the classic movies will be $5 and $2.99 on Tuesdays.
Unhinged, a psychological thriller starring Russell Crowe, opens July 17; however, Walker said the first highly anticipated film the industry has rallied around is Tenet, written and directed by Christopher Nolan, set for July 31.
Prices will be the same as when theatres closed in March, but going to the movies will look a bit different. Staff will be wearing personal protective equipment. Guests will be encouraged to wear masks; however, it will not be mandatory.
There will be longer periods between showings to prevent crowding in the lobby and to give staff enough time to complete the enhanced cleaning.
Guests will be encouraged to buy tickets online in advance. Reserved seating will be available.
Theatres with conventional seating such as the Xtreme, Grand 10 and Encore, will see 75% of the chairs empty.
Walker said every other row will be blocked off and not available for sale. Seats will be sold in pairs with three empty seats in between.
It will leave a little more than six feet between guests, but keeping two seats empty was not enough, he said.
When questioned about the economic viability of operating at maximum 25% auditorium capacity, Walker said Landmark could not do that forever, but it’s certainly a better circumstance than being completely closed.
“We’re happy to get open and can start generating some revenue and build comfort with our customers on how we can create a safe operating experience,” he said, adding the hope for any entertainment experience business is to eventually get back to full capacity and back to something that’s a bit more economic for the business model.
Cineplex, which operates the Orchard Plaza 5 in Kelowna, also plans its re-opening for July 3.
According to a press release on its website, Cineplex will implement an industry-leading program with end-to-end health and safety protocols and launch reserve seating in all auditoriums.