When Dennis Winkelman died nearly two years ago, he left a legacy of creativity and treasure chests of unique Western art.
Forged in fire, sculpted from diamond willow or carved from bone, the one-of-kind pieces are testimony to the talents he perfected during his years working the ranches and farms of Western Canada, mainly as a blacksmith.
By all accounts, a man’s man, hunter, trapper and blacksmith by trade, his son Dean now wants to share with the world his father’s creative and sensitive side.
Dean opened Legacy Den at 255 Main Street in October as a way of doing that.
The combined gallery and store is lined with some of the works he is willing to part with.
“I want to carry on his name as a legacy. It’s about passing that along to other people so they can enjoy his artwork,” said Winkelman. “Paying tribute to an artistic genius and earn Dennis a place in the world as a true Canadian Folk Artisan.
“For how strong and rough and tumble character he was, his heart was exquisite and feminine and some people say they have a sense of peace and happiness and earthy comfort when they come into the store."
The creations at Legacy Den are only a small fraction of his father’s art, largely due to the fact he never sold any of it the past two decades.
Dennis also had such a passion for his trade that he did blacksmith demonstrations for a number of seasons at the Historic O’Keefe Ranch in Vernon and also had a shop in Summerland.
Dean still remembers the early years working with his dad in the blacksmith shop when he was growing up in Alberta.
“I actually caught fire a couple times, it’s not like you’re in flames but you did get a nice little glow and dad had to pat me out a couple of times,” he said with a laugh.
Dean has also inherited his father’s love of art and creativity and dapples in a variety of mediums himself, including black smithing, writing and photography.
He plans to keep the store open until the end of the year, COVID-19 permitting, and depending on what he has left and is willing to part with, a possible re-opening in the spring.