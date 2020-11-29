A long-time community supporter has been named Citizen of the Year by the Greater Westside Board of Trade.
Norm Parent was praised in particular for his key role with the Pay it Forward initiative, which gave a boost to restaurants that were struggling with the financial effects of COVID-19 and to the food bank.
“Over two nights, on any order over $40 or more from participating restaurants, $10 was donated to the Central Okanagan Food Bank,” states a release from the Board of Trade.
“In the two nights, $4,500 was raised for the food bank and restaurants saw a huge boost to their sales at a much-needed time,” the release states
Parent, director of strategic initiatives at GRM Inc., a property management firm, has been involved with the Board of Trade for many years
“Norm is always on board to share his business acumen, mentor young entrepreneurs, or simply be a sounding board,” said Board of Trade president Craig Garries. “He is always taking a community-focused approach.”
The Citizen of the Year award is named for the late Geoffrey Paynter, a former regional district director and developer. It’s presented annually to worthy recipients who made outstanding contributions to the welfare of the community, the Board of Trade says.
Other award winners at Thursday’s virtual ceremony:
— Business of the Year — A View to Remember Bed and Breakfast
— Technology and Innovation Business of the Year — Big Bear Software
— Large Business of the Year — Boyd Autobody and Glass
— New Business of the Year — Il Mercato Social Kitchen
— Small Business of the Year — Carl’s Flower Company
— Tourism and Hospitality Business of the Year — the Cove Lakeside Resort
— Home-based Business of the Year — YET Human Resources
— Indigenous Business of the Year — Syilx Trail Gallery and Gifts
— Environmentally-sustainable Business of the Year — A View to Remember Bed and Breakfast
— Entrepreneurial Spirit Award — Shift Power Yoga
— Arts and Entertainment Award - Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Society
— Community and Public Service Award: West K Women of Influence.