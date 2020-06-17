Condo insurance market unhealthy: report
VANCOUVER — The insurance market for an estimated 1.5 million people living in condominiums and townhouses in British Columbia isn’t healthy with premiums rising by 40 per cent year over year, says a government-commissioned report.
The B.C. Financial Services Authority says deductibles for condo buildings have also tripled.
Vice-president Frank Chong said Tuesday the independent regulatory agency collected insurance data in February and it doesn't believe an end to the problem for condo councils — known as stratas in B.C. — is in sight.
“Most importantly, prices have not yet stabilized, and there is no immediate sign of relief,” Chong told a news conference. “Further pressures are expected to continue over the medium term. The BCFSA concludes that the current state of the strata insurance market is unhealthy.”
The agency’s interim report found that while average premium increases across B.C. stood at 40 per cent, in Metro Vancouver they rose by 50 per cent.
The report also found some councils are at risk of not being able to obtain full insurance coverage for the buildings they oversee.
Chuck Byrne, executive director of the Insurance Brokers of B.C., said he agrees with the
report's findings about the poor health of the province's strata
insurance market.
“It’s a bit of an understatement, quite frankly,” he said. “It’s a crisis in my view and our member brokers on the frontline dealing with consumers, their customers and clients for six to eight months are trying to weather this difficult storm and it's not easy on anybody.”
Byrne said widespread changes are needed in the way governments, stratas and property owners regulate, administer and manage condominium properties.
“Everybody has to contribute to get us back to stability,” he said, adding regulatory change is needed while strata councils must also strengthen their contingency funds and improve building maintenance.