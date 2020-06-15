WestJet is expanding its schedule of flights as the airline begins to emerge from the drastic curtailment of operations caused by COVID-19.
From early July through early August, the Calgary-based WestJet will increase its flights by 102 per cent over June's schedule. But it will still be down 76 per cent from operations in July of last year.
"Today's schedule reflects our commitment to orderly and safe travel while providing steps to allow Canadians to get out, explore, and take part in critical economic activities or simply just travel to see friends and family," WestJet commercial officer Arved von zur Muehlen said in a Monday release.
"We've heard from communities we serve and look forward to having Canadians safely participate and stimulate domestic tourism this summer," he said.
Between July 5 and Aug. 4, this will be WestJet's Kelowna and Penticton schedule:
Calgary-Kelowna - three times daily
Edmonton-Kelowna - six times weekly
Calgary-Penticton - four times weekly
Kelowna-Vancouver - once a day
On March 22, WestJet suspended all its international and transborder operations. The airline's schedule now contains flights to Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Las Vegas, although no international flights originate from Kelowna or Penticton.