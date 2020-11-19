oGo Float at 144 Chambers Place in Penticton held a second-year anniversary ribbon cutting for its float-therapy business. Owners Devon Lach and Julie Turner prepare to cut the ribbon with help from Marlene Trenholm of the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit: ogofloat.ca
