Passenger numbers at Kelowna’s airport took a trip back through time this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Only 737,000 people flew in or out of Kelowna last year, down 64% from 2019, with passenger numbers returning to levels not seen since 1997.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on Canadian airports and the aviation and tourism industries,” airport director Sam Samaddar said in a city news release.
The dramatic downturn in passenger counts was not unexpected; the airport released information on declining air traffic throughout 2020.
As early as last April, the trend was evident, when airlines serving YLW slashed their daily flights from 47 to nine. Airports remain open as essential services, but Canadians have been advised only to take trips that are necessary.
Passenger counts are not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024, at the earliest, Samaddar says.